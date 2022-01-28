Nicolas Cage has a pet raven that insults him daily

Nicolas Cage credit: Bang Showbiz

When it was announced that Nicolas Cage would play Dracula in his next film project, no one was too surprised that he had accepted a blatant role that is tailor-made for him because of his obsession with all things paranormal, which led him to buy years ago a New Orleans mansion that belonged to the infamous assassin Delphine LaLaurie.

His former co-star Idris Elba also revealed years ago that, while shooting the movie ‘Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance’ in Romania back in 2010, Nicolas ran away one night to sleep alone in the ruins of the castle where Vlad Tepes lived, the historical character who was inspired by Bram Stoker to create the famous vampire of his novel.

His pets also reflect that eccentric character of which he is very proud. The interpreter has two cats, Teegra and Merlin -the latter is his best friend, as he himself admits-, and a raven named Hoogan who lives in his house in Las Vegas and who has learned to insult his famous owner.

“It’s really funny, or at least it seems that way to me. Every time I walk out of the room he says goodbye to me, and then he adds: ‘Cabr**’. Crows are very intelligent, and I love the way they look and that quality related to Edgar Allan Poe. I like the gothic element they represent. I’m very gothic myself,” he explained in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.