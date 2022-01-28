Nicolas Cage declares himself “gothic” and ready to embody Dracula

The American actor Nicolas Cage, now that he will return to the cinema in the movie “Renfield” with the interpretation of Dracula, declared that he has a gothic lifestyle.

As found by Variety through the Los Angeles Times, the actor has a raven named hoogan and lives in his Las Vegas home inside a geodesic dome. In the interview, she said, “He has started insulting me… It’s funny, at least, it is for me. When I leave the room, he says: ‘Bye’ and then says: ‘Ass’ [trasero]. Ravens are very intelligent. And I like the way you look, the way you look Edgar Allan Poe. I like the gothic element. i’m goth“.

Probably this side of his personality led Cage to play Dracula. The actor also stated that he had seen the film “Malignant”, by the director james wan (he directed “El conjuro”) and that since then it became more attractive for him to take on the challenge in “Renfield”.

“I saw a movie called Malignant and the director James Wan and the actress (Annabelle Wallis) created this choreography what was it terrifying. So I’m hoping to do something like that where Dracula can slide or move like Sadako in ‘Ringu,’” Cage said. “The key, I think, is movement,” he added.

The actor already has experience in Vampire’s Kiss” (1989), in which he played a man who believes he is a vampire.

Cage will work in “Renfield” with Nicholas Hoult (Beast in “X-Men: First Class”), who will play a leading role in the film inspired by the novel by Bram Stoker. The film is directed by Chris McKay, the same from “The Tomorrow War” and “The Lego Batman Movie”. The script is created by Ryan Ridley (Rick and Morty).

