New details of Tom Cruise’s movie in space revealed

There is no script, nor specific dates for the film that Tom Cruise has in mind to record on the International Space Station. The summary is that the details of this film are few and complicated. As much as its production, which takes months stuck on the insurance side of the dangers – and no history – of filming in outer space. Moreover, they point out that without insurance no further steps will be taken on the film itself. In fact, some of the details that have emerged suggest that perhaps the idea of ​​​​recording in space has gone too far and that, even if it were done, it would only be a few sections of the film.

In any case, everything indicates that Tom Cruise will give himself body and soul to this proposal after the recordings of Mission Impossible. According Variety, it is already more than certain that this film, supported by Sony Pictures, will be “partially filmed on the International Space Station”. All with some “additional footage to be shot on a rocket.”

What is the new Tom Cruise movie about? The first indications pointed to an extension of Mission Impossible, or at least to a delivery similar to the action saga. The reality, and according to preliminary reports, Tom Cruise’s space movie will have nothing to do with Mission Impossible. It will not be a science fiction movie either, although it will be of the action and adventure genre. The actor himself points out that everything will revolve around the idea of ​​”a guy with bad luck who finds himself in the position of being the only person who could save the Earth.”

And so far the little that actor and producer have said about the film that wants to revolutionize the world of cinema. What is clear is that Elon Musk and SpaceX are still on board the space movie. It was already revealed a few months ago that the founder of Tesla and the space company would be the direct partner of the new Tom Cruise movie.

Also in conjunction with NASA, which gave its approval to the entry of a civilian-actor in the space laboratory with Lima, also a member of the new film. One that will not be the first in space after announcing that it would be between 2020 and 2023. Following Tom Cruise’s announcement, Russia also announced a film on the International Space Station that would anticipate US plans.