Netflix: the Oscar-nominated film that has almost no dialogue and captivated the world | Chronicle

“a quiet place“, known in Latin America What “a silent place” and in Spain What “A peaceful place“, is a 2018 American horror film that with its high-budget effects [su realización costó 17 millones de dólares, mientras que las últimas de Actividad Paranormal costaron solo 5]was bought from viewers.

It lasts 90 minutes and can now be enjoyed at Netflix. It was written, directed and starred by John Krasinski (the actor known for his role as Jim Halpert in “office“) Y Emily Blunt (recognized as Emily from “The Devil Wears Prada“), who is his wife in real life.

The film obtained more than twenty recognitions in different festivals and international prizes. In fact won an Oscar for “Best Sound Editing” in 2019 and a Golden Globe for “Best Soundtrack”. It was also awarded as the “Best Drama Film” at the People’s Choice Award, the “Best Supporting Actress” at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, “Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie” at the Critics Choice Movie Awards, “Best Foreign Film” at the Bandung Film Festival, and “Best Soundtrack” at the Satellite Awards, among a dozen other statuettes.

After the great reception of the public and critics, its sequel was released on March 28, 2021: “A Quiet Place Part II” [o “Un lugar en silencio: Parte II” en Argentina]. In total it grossed almost 300 million dollars worldwide and became the sixth highest grossing film of 2021 and is currently available on Paramount+.

What is “A Quiet Place” about?

The film portrays a family in a post-apocalyptic future in which they have to live hidden in their own house, without making any sound to avoid attracting the aliens that have invaded the earth.

“The Abbot family [compuesta por el padre Lee, la madre Evelyn, la hija congénitamente sorda Regan, y los hijos Marcus y Beau] silently scavenges for supplies in a deserted town. While outdoors, the family communicates with American Sign Language. Beau is attracted to a toy battery-powered space shuttle, but his father takes it away.“, explains the synopsis.

The key to surviving in this world is to keep quiet.



“Regan returns the toy to her brother, who also takes the batteries their father took from him. Beau activates the shuttle as the family walks home through the woods, near a bridge. The noise from him makes him an instant target for a nearby creature and he is quickly killed. A year later, Regan is still struggling with guilt over the death of her brother, Evelyn is in the final stages of her pregnancy and Lee is trying unsuccessfully to establish radio contact with the outside world.“, details the summary.