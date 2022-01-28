Netflix: The movie with Julia Roberts to see before February 14 and really understand love

This movie has one of the most impressive casts on the entire platform with names like Ashton Kutcher, Jessica Alba, Bradley Cooper, Anne HathawayJennifer Garner, Patrick Dempsey, Eric Dane, Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner and Julia Roberts. The original title is Valentine’s Daywhich in Latin America we knew as Valentine’s Day.

The film was released in February 2010, with a screenplay by Abby Kohn and Mark Silverstein and directed by Garry Marshall. It had an investment of 52 million dollars, however, it managed to collect 216 million at the box office, which makes it a success of the season.

Why watch Valentine’s Day?

It is a story that takes place in Los Angeles, California and various stories take part in it, there are all sorts of infidelity, unrequited love, love at first sight; a lot of entanglements with tangled feelings that as is typical in a romantic comedy ends with a teaching and with everyone heartbroken, but safe.

This February 14 Valentine’s Day is an excellent option to analyze, because although it follows the guidelines of romantic comedies, it does not go completely empty, since the reflection on how love relationships develop is present. There is an option for some of the stories to fit into a personal experience and that makes a huge connection.

At every step and at every appearance of a new character a little cry of emotion will come out of you, because it’s really not a lie that the cast is incredible, in fact some names were omitted in the description to let you be surprised.

He won several awards, including the Golden Raspberry Awards (known for highlighting the worst of cinema) for Ashton Kutcher as the worst actor, as well as for Jessica Alba as the worst supporting actress, but he also received some distinctions such as the Teen Choice Awards for Taylor Swift. as best revelation.

