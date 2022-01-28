Netflix adds a great cast of actors for the fun sequel with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

mystery on board (Murder Mystery) was one of the most successful films of Netflix. The comedy starring Jennifer Aniston Y Adam Sandler premiered on the platform in 2019. Despite not having received the best reviews from specialists, the film climbed to the top of the most viewed, establishing itself as one of the most viewed films of that year.

The film revolves around a policeman and his wife, who travel to Europe on vacation to try to revitalize their marriage. However, in an unexpected turn of events, both end up being accused of the murder of an elderly billionaire, being forced to flee.

Aniston and Sandler return for the sequel

now finally the film will have a sequel and will add an interesting cast of actors. The production of the sequel is already underway and in the last hours the first names that join the Murder Mystery 2.

Depending on the site The Hollywood Reportersome of the names that join the cast are British Mark Strong (Kingsman), his countryman Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), the French Melanie Laurent (Inglorious Basterds) and Tony Goldwyn. In addition they will also be Zuri Villanueva, Kuhoo Verma, Annie Mumolo Y Henry Maplebest known for playing Arturo in The Money Heist.

Mark Strong, Jodie Turner-Smith, Mélanie Laurent and Tony Goldwyn.

The sequel will feature Aniston and Sandler as the lead duo. They will be joined by the director Jeremy Garelick, who will enter in place of Kyle Newacheck, who directed the first installment. The script will be back in the hands of James Vanderbilt (The Amazing Spider-Man), with Aniston and Sandler serving as executive producers on the film.

Related news

At the moment, the details of the plot of the continuation are unknown, although we can be sure that the main couple will get into new entanglements. The first images of the filming in Hawaii were recently released.

Undoubtedly, mystery on board 2 hopes to repeat the success of its predecessor. Fans will be eager to see what the Spitz’s next adventure will be as they travel the world, and how the new characters come into action. At the moment the film does not have a release date, but it is likely that it will land on the platform soon. late 2022 or early 2023.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!