Netflix adds a great cast of actors for the fun sequel with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

mystery on board (Murder Mystery) was one of the most successful films of Netflix. The comedy starring Jennifer Aniston Y Adam Sandler premiered on the platform in 2019. Despite not having received the best reviews from specialists, the film climbed to the top of the most viewed, establishing itself as one of the most viewed films of that year.

The film revolves around a policeman and his wife, who travel to Europe on vacation to try to revitalize their marriage. However, in an unexpected turn of events, both end up being accused of the murder of an elderly billionaire, being forced to flee.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker