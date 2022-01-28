Neil Young Quits Spotify Warning of COVID-19 Misinformation by Joe Rogan

Iconic Neil Young warned about misinformation regarding COVID-19 on the world’s most popular podcast and pulled his music from Spotify. What did he say? Is he or me!

The COVID-19 crisis is perceived as a source of conflict that goes beyond the real health problem it causes in people. Many times it can become an exercise in dialectics in which different positions face each other regarding a virus that does not speak, but has claimed millions of lives. In this way a popular character in the world of the podcast, Joe Rogandiscouraged youth from vaccination and even ventured to advertise another form of treatment.

Neil Young, the iconic music artist, strongly marked his position in the face of this situation. In a letter the musician gave an ultimatum to Spotify: they withdraw the Rogan podcast where this false information is spread or “they take down my music”. Then from the application they began to cancel the musical catalog of the rock legend.

Neil Young vs. Joe Rogan

“I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines, which could kill those who believe it. I want to immediately let Spotify know today that I want to get all of my music off their platform.”said the musician who left a clear message: is he or me. Joe Rogan with its anti-vaccine position against Neil Young and the legitimate concern of the case.

According to The Wall Street Journal, “By removing his music from Spotify, Mr. Young will waive royalty payments related to streaming his songs there, which are split between him, his record label, the publisher, and other rights holders of his music.”. But keep in mind that: “While Mr. Young’s label licenses Spotify and legally has control over how and where his music is distributed, it is typical for a record company to take an artist’s wishes into account. An artist of Neil Young’s stature in particular tends to have more control over his career and creative output.”

Spotify still presents in its catalog some works by Neil Young. Examples? Heart of Gold Y Harvest Moonwhich were included in the film Eat Pray Love starring Julia Roberts and Javier Bardem. Another song that follows in the list is Rockin’ in the Free World added to down by the river Y The Needle and the Damage Done which appears in a list titled Sad songs. How will this controversy end?