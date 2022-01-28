Model accuses singer Chris Brown, Rihanna’s ex, of raping her

The woman is suing the artist for $20 million in damages. Furthermore, she alleges that her rape is causing her severe emotional distress.

It is not the first time that Chris Brown makes news for his comings and goings with the justice system due to the different complaints that have been made against him for issues of violence towards women.

In 2009 the photographs of Rihanna with bruises on their faces shook the international media. Brown, who was her partner at the time, violently attacked her while they were in a car in Los AngelesCalifornia, after attend a party on the eve of the Grammy Awards.

Last June it came to light that he was being investigated by aggression towards another womanand now it’s a model who accuses him of having drugged her and rapedas reported by the TMZ portal.

The woman alleges that the musician sexually abused her while they were on a yacht that was docked outside the house of the also rapper Sean Diddy Combsat Star Island, on December 30.

In the documents, she claims she entered the venue with him and offered him a mixed drink that was in a red cup.



They began to talk and then he filled the cup a second time, after which she stated that she began to feel “a sudden and unexplained change in consciousness”She also added that she felt “disoriented, physically unstable and began to fall asleep.”

That’s when she remembered Chris taking her to a room while she was “high.” In the letter, she details that the musician closed the door to prevent her from leaving, took off her bikini bottom and began to kiss her. She, according to her story, she asked him to stop but he not only did not stop but insisted and ended up raping her.

The model is suing the artist for 20 million dollars in damages. Furthermore, she alleges that the rape is causing her severe emotional distress. For her part, neither the Brown representative office nor the singer himself wanted to comment on the subject.