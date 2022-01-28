Miyamoto also hated Navi in ​​Zelda Ocarina of Time

Image : Nintendo/Kotaku.

Navi. That simple two-syllable word is enough to make even die-hard fans of The Legend of Zelda change the expression on your face. But it turns out that even Shigeru Miyamoto, the legendary designer behind the action-adventure franchise and many other Nintendo properties, felt a bit of frustration towards Link’s pesky fairy companion shortly after the 1998 release of the Nintendo 64 classic, Ocarina of Time.

So says a new translation from the people of Shmuplations, who managed to get his hands on a strategy guide from Ocarina of Time published by Japanese magazine Famitsu in April 1999. The conversation between Miyamoto and the unnamed interviewer touches on a variety of topics, but let’s face it: what we want to know is what he said about Navi.

“I think the whole system with Navi giving you advice is the biggest weak point of Ocarina of Time“, He said Miyamoto at that moment. “The truth is that I wanted to remove that system, but that would have been even more unpleasant for the players. The idea basically is that Navi is there for players who stop playing for a month or so, then pick up the game and want to remember what they were supposed to do.

Miyamoto added that Navi and his advice were deliberately kept “stupid” or very basic, because a more complex hint system that fit the player’s current and unique situation would have taken the same amount of time and manpower to develop the rest. from Ocarina of Time. This is why Navi says the same things repeatedly, which ended up being one of the main factors in the annoyance felt by fans of Zelda hearing his name.

The rest of the interview includes some interesting talk about Nintendo’s struggle to connect Zelda with a specific canon or story, as well as how to balance difficulty for different levels of experience. Miyamoto at one point even opines that Link in Ocarina of Time could be Link’s father in the original NES game, an internal theory that now we know it was ruled out. You can read it in full at Shmulations.