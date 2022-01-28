Mexico vs. Jamaica lineups confirmed

The Aztec Selection returns. This Thursday Mexico will play its first match of the year against Jamaica in Kingston. The national team comes after two defeats, one against the United States by a score of 2-0, and the second against Canada by 2-1, both duels as visitors.

for this commitment Gerardo “Tata” Martino It arrives with three hard casualties: Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is suspended for card accumulation; Raul Jimenez arrived with an injury; Cesar Montes did not travel due to COVID-19; and at the last minute it seems that Edson Álvarez would not see action either due to muscular discomfort.

The place of the Ajax player could be taken louis romo, a new player from Monterrey, and who got the Bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Confirmed lineups | Mexico vs. Jamaica

Mexico lineup

Goalkeeper: William Ochoa

defenses: Jesus Gallardo, Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo and Jorge Sanchez

Media: Andres Guardado, Charly Rodrigue and Hector Herrera

strikers: Alexis Vega, Rogelio Funes Mori and Uriel Antuna

Jamaican lineup

Andre Blake, Ethan Pinnock, Ravel Morrison, Lamar Walker, Daniel Johnson, Junior Flemmings, Damion Lowe, Michail Antonio, Kemar Lawrence, Javain Brown, Devon Williams.

Tv Azteca will broadcast Mexico vs Costa Rica | Concacaf Qualifying

Next Sunday, January 30, the Mexican National Team will host Costa Rica at the Azteca Stadium, match that you can enjoy on the screens of Azteca Deportes: Aztec 7,

aztecadeportes.com

and the Official App of Azteca Deportes

