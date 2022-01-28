Mexican National Team boasts the son of Cristiano Ronaldo with the Tri shirt

In the documentary series that portrays the life of Georgina Rodríguez, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. appears with the shirt of the Mexican National Team

The son of the Manchester United attacker, Cristiano Ronaldoappeared in the series ‘I am Georgina’ with the jersey of the Mexican team soccer.

Without a doubt, Cristiano Jr. knows it. 🤩 👏 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/3UiCjrrEpj – National Selection (@miseleccionmx) January 27, 2022

In the documentary series that portrays the life of the wife of Cristiano Ronaldoit is shown that the eldest son of the historic Lusitanian soccer player, who appears in some scenes with the shirt of the Mexican team.

After this day the series was announced, the account of the Mexican Soccer Federation showed in a capture one of the moments in which Cristiano Ronaldo Jr.appears with the black jersey of the Tricolor set.

“Undoubtedly, Christian jr. he knows it”, he published with the image on his official account through Twitter.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

When the image was released, the different Mexican fans were happy that the son of the former Real Madrid figure had worn the shirt of the Mexican team in different scenes of the series.

It is in chapter three of the series, entitled: ‘Family, travel and work’ where Georgina Rodriguez describes each of his children and that is when he appears Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. with the sweater Mexican team.

The shirt with which the son of Cristiano Ronaldo appears in the series is the 2019 model that was inspired by the iconic Azteca ball, used during the World Cup in Mexico 86, in addition to having graphics based on this pre-Hispanic empire, which are found on the front of the completely black jersey.