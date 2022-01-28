Metroid Prime 4 developers are still looking for staff after its reboot in 2019

According to the job offers published by the company, Retro Studios wants to cover positions related to engineering.

While many of us were excited at the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 back in 2017, we must admit that there are still many unknowns around this installment. Since that gratifying surprise, Samus’s next adventure has gone through several obstacles which include until the restart of development in 2019. From that point on, the game was left in the hands of Retro Studios, who have been in charge of the Prime saga until now.

Although a lot has happened since this news, it seems that the release of Metroid Prime 4 is still Something far. This is how we see it after a job offer published by the developer on Twitter where it specifies that it is looking for staff to engineering related positions.

Of course, Nintendo is taking its time to prepare one of the most anticipated adventures of Samus Aran, although, according to the comments of the tweet that you have above, some users urge that Retro Studios take all the time you need. Therefore, we will have to wait for more news to be provided around the development of Metroid Prime 4.

It is not the first time that Retro Studios has returned to the news for a job offer that has caught the attention of users. After all, the development of Metroid Prime 4 is being quite mysterious and has become one of the deliveries that more are asked during Nintendo Directs. Because of this, Retro Studios has assured the community in a 2020 statement that the entire team is working hard in creating the title. Since then, we have hardly heard anything about the game, but hopes remain.

More about: Metroid Prime 4, Retro Studios and Nintendo.