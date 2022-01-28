Meryl Streep’s Nude in Don’t Look Up Made DiCaprio Uncomfortable

Don’t look up comedy written and directed by Adam McKay, continues to sweep Netflix. The apocalyptic satire starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence features two unique and hilarious post-credits scenes, one of which features a meryl streep nude, who plays the president of the United States, and that Leonardo DiCaprio wanted to remove from the film.

ATTENTION: THIS NOTE CONTAINS SPOILERS

After the destruction of the Earth after the impact of the meteorite that humanity did not want to avoid, President Orlean (Streep) and a group of wealthy people who fled in a ship, land on a new planet 22,740 years after the disaster. All the survivors are naked, a detail that DiCaprio did not like.

In an interview with The Guardian, McKay was asked about the sequence and Streep’s reaction knowing that she would have to record nude.

She had no problem. And yes, we use a body double. But do you know who had a problem with the scene? Leo DiCaprio. Leo just sees Meryl as movie royalty, though maybe being royalty isn’t a compliment. He sees her as a special figure in the history of cinema. He didn’t like seeing her with the tattoo on her lower back, walking around naked even for a second. He was like, ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I said, ‘It’s President Orlean, it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. He didn’t even mention it,” he said.

The director also told the newspaper How was the casting process?