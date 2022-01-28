Mental Health at Work: Six Reasons Managers and Staff Should Get Training to Support Mental Wellbeing

ads

With a new year comes new and exciting opportunities, along with challenges for every business: meeting objectives and goals, as well as improving organizational strategy and productivity. But the mental well-being of employees and the workforce should not be neglected.

A great deal of ignorance and stigma still surrounds mental health issues in the workplace. Many people are not sure how to recognize mental illness and how to respond to it. This could unknowingly result in stigmatizing behaviors and attitudes, meaning that those who need mental health help and support do not receive it, or may even find that the workplace exacerbates their symptoms.

Employers and business leaders who are open and willing to discuss mental health with their employees provide exactly the kind of support that so many people want and need at the beginning of the year. Here are a few reasons why mental health training should be at the top of every company’s agenda in 2022:

Raise awareness about mental illness

When employers implement mental health training, they normalize meaningful conversations about common mental health illnesses like depression and anxiety. Mental health is often “invisible”, but organizations have the power to transform the way we present ourselves to our colleagues, so no one should suffer in silence. When people feel comfortable talking about their mental health with others, they are less likely to tune out or withdraw.

Encourages early intervention to aid recovery.

Taking steps to prevent poor mental health is more effective than waiting until people get sick. In difficult times when an employee needs additional support, employers must be equipped with the right skills to recognize early warning signs and be confident enough to encourage professional help when needed. By being more informed and aware, employees and managers can spot the signs sooner rather than later. This reduces the chance that mild symptoms will become more severe and can make recovery easier.

Increases confidence in the treatment of mental illness.

From research we conducted last year, we found that 39 percent of employees ages 18-29 were more likely to leave their job and move to an employer that provides better mental health support.

If managers can safely have conversations about mental health without feeling overwhelmed, they can reduce the risk of presenteeism, absenteeism, and staff turnover. Finding that line between offering support and offering solutions can be made easier with training.

Reduces stigma around mental health issues.

Someone with poor mental health may not realize it, making it difficult for managers to address. Even if they realize they have a problem with their mental health, they may be reluctant to seek help or may not know where to go for care. For an employee experiencing a mental health problem, her organization’s informed and supportive response is likely to lead to a much more beneficial outcome.

What should companies do?

Sign up one person (or multiple people if you have a large team) to become your Mental Health First Responder. All businesses have first responders that you can go to in the event of a physical medical problem, but many don’t have a mental health first responder that people can talk to and trust. By providing peer-to-peer networking support within your organization, you are creating an environment where the person can feel more comfortable discussing any issues they may have at work.

Why do managers need mental health training?

The training helps everyone, from employers to executive leaders, learn the tools to provide a mentally fit workplace that is good for business. There is an opportunity to learn about early identification principles, reinforced with evidence-based cognitive behavioral therapy interventions to support employees. This will help remove taboos surrounding mental health, vital for early detection and future-proofing employee mental wellbeing.

Shamira Graham is Director of Clinical and Business Operations and CBT Therapist at Onebright Mental Health Company.