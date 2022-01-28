Megan Fox shows her most rebellious style with a corset and transparency – Publimetro Colombia

If something has characterized Megan Fox, it is her stunning beauty and sensuality that captivate the millions of viewers who delight in each of his films.

But the actress who gave life to the character of Mikaela Banes in the saga of transformers also knows how to dazzle the audience with some daring and exotic looks.

That’s why his appearance with an extremely revealing wardrobe It did not go unnoticed before the paparazzi cameras and celebrity programs around the world.

Megan Fox impresses her fans with a beautiful corset with transparencies

This is a clear example of the sensuality that the actress projects when it comes to dressingtaking advantage of her slender figure to wear a revealing and attractive outfit.

Modeling for the renowned brand Dolce & GabbanaMegan Fox surprised everyone wearing a corset with transparencies combined with leather pants with a mesh opening at the front.

An exotic look that shows the wildest and most rebellious side of the also model, thus becoming the center of attention of the catwalk and perhaps of the entire collection.

Thousands of his fans have shown their admiration on social networks for this masterful appearance and the daring style that the actress wore on the catwalk.

It is not the first time that Megan Fox shows her figure with transparencies

This incredible appearance of the actress is, without a doubt, a sign of the security and confidence that the 35-year-old woman has when dressing.

But neverthelesswe can’t forget the time the model blew his mind to all those present and spectators at last year’s MTV VMA awards.

Megan Fox left very little to the imagination after wearing a dress from sheer nude mesh with gold high heels

Without a doubt he was the center of all eyes for her attractive figureletting her tiny underwear censor the little that was not exposed to the camera flashes.

An award that will go down in history as one of the most sensual and unforgettable in the show thanks to Megan Fox and her particular and splendid taste when it comes to dressing.