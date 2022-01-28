Megan Fox and her false bangs at the MET 2021 gala

Anything can happen at a MET gala. From being turned into an omelette by Photoshop, as Rihanna suffered years ago, who knows what will happen in Saint Hoax’s account with Megan Fox and hers -unfortunate- her false bangs.

Because this time yes, Fox can not deny it: something did not add up in his fringe of inspiration pin-up: her hair and her bangs did not go hand in hand. But let’s break a spear in favor of Megan: it’s very easy to fall into the error when it comes to choosing hairpieces or extensions, where the slightest nuance can ruin a look.

And so it happened, only that the unfortunate thing about the election would end up being the focus on social networks during the MET 2021 gala.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The bangs, which stood out on her collected and polished hair in tone, somewhat darker than natural and in gloss, much brighter than her hair, did not go unnoticed by the tweeters who followed the broadcast of the gala live on the Metropolitan Museum of New York.

Theo Warg

If you are thinking of changing your image for a day with a clip-in or false bang, let the professionals advise you (under a good light and magnifying glass). And although Fox’s idea was good and together with her dress signed by Dundas, it faithfully followed the leitmotif of the gala, the result served a few to manage with the memes.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io