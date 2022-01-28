Mazda 3 and CX-30 present new Mild Hybrid versions in Mexico

The range of the Mazda 3 and CX-30 in the Aztec country is reinforced with the arrival of a new hybrid mechanism, hitherto unheard of in Latin America.

With the presentation of the new 2022 range of mazda 3 Y CX-30 in Mexico, the Japanese brand premiered in that country the new versions mild-hybrid for these successful cars. are configured about the intermediate versionthere called i Sport and equivalent to the Grand Touring that is sold in Colombia, without changes in terms of design or equipment.

In both models, the most relevant is the incorporation of a 24V electric micromotor (ISG)coupled with a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, with Start&Stop. The set delivers up to 153 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and a 200Nm torque at 4,000 rpm, along with the well-known six-speed automatic gearbox.

The electric motor supports the gasoline at start-up, drive, gear changes and in case the system is activated Start&Stop. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery, whose energy comes from braking and deceleration. Mazda promises consumption of 15.3 km/liter (58 km/gal) in the city, and 20.2 km/liter (76.4 km/gal) on the highway.

Mazda 3 and CX-30 2022 in Mexico

Unlike what happens in Colombia, where the Mazda 3 Sedan is sold in five versions, in the Aztec country this car is available in four trim levels: i, i Sport (with the micro-hybrid as an option), i Grand Touring and Signature.

The first three keep the engine 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G, 186 hp and 252 Nm that we know in Colombia. For its part, the latter carries the propellant 2.5-liter turbo, 227 hp and 310 Nm, with four-wheel drive. You can have a manual gearbox in the i, i Sport versions, but all the others are automatic.

A similar case occurs with CX-30, which is obtained there in versions i Sport (with micro-hybrid option), i Grand Touring and Signaturethe first with the 2.5-liter engine and the last, with the aforementioned Turbo engine and AWD.

General Equipment

If we check his equipment, it’s not too different from what we have here. As standard, it features LED lights, push button start, Mazda Connect multimedia with Android Auto and Apple CarPlayreversing camera and sensors, traction and stability controls and seven airbags.

In the rest of the models, it adds accessories such as the blind spot sensor, leather upholstery, rain sensor, seats with electrical adjustment and memory and electrochromic left exterior mirror, among others. Something curious: security assistance is not offered in Mexico such as the frontal collision alert and front and rear autonomous braking, which are offered in Colombia.

Oscar Julian Restrepo Mantilla.



