Matt Reeves Talks Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Script We’ll Never See

After the Justice League, everything began to be prepared so that Ben Affleck would have his solo movie as Batmansince until then the Batfleck I had only been part of the stories thanks to the crossovers from superman vs batman, suicide squad by David Ayer and the so-called Justice League.

Ben was going to take care of steer, write the script and actbut in 2017 with the problems that Joss Whedon’s version of La Liga had, the actor lost momentum and decided to officially leave the project of the new movie. Immediately Warner Bros. began looking for a director trying not to die the project, so they found Matt Reeves. At that time, the director was about to launch the acclaimed War of the Planet of the Apes, the third and last installment of the new saga of Ceaser. Reeves accepted the offer of Warner Bros. but with the peculiarity of wanting change the focus of the filmleaving Affleck’s aging Batman aside and to present a younger batmanwith few years of crime fighting experiencethis is how The Batman ends up being born.

The Battleck will return by the end of 2022.

During an interview conducted by Esquire magazine for the arrival of batmanReeves was approached by The Affleck Movie That Wasn’t. The manager revealed various details of the filmlike a DCEU connection which featured characters from other movies, new faces, and lots of action.

“I read a script that they had, which was a totally valid version of the movie. He was very action-driven. It was very connected to the DCEU, with other major characters from other movies and other comics showing up. I just knew that when I read this particular script it wasn’t the way I’d like to do it, I said ‘look, I think maybe I’m not the person for this.’ And I explained why I love this character. I told them there were so many great movies out there, but if I was going to do this I was going to have to make it personal, so he understood what I was going to do with it, so he knew where to put the camera, so he knew what to say to the actors, so he knew how to be the story This shot, I told them, pointing to the script, is a totally valid and exciting shot. It’s almost James Bondian, but it wasn’t something I identified with.Reeves explained to Esquire.

Reeves speaks of action in the film and this points to the rumors that the Batman movie with Ben took inspiration from the glorious video game series Arkham Asylum and having the deadly Deathstroke as the main villain, played by Joe Manganiello.

Anyway there will be revenge, since Ben Affleck’s Batman will have one more appearancewhich we can see in the long-awaited film FlashDirected by Andy Muschietti.