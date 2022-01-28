Matt Reeves Talks Ben Affleck’s Batman Movie Script We’ll Never See

After the Justice League, everything began to be prepared so that Ben Affleck would have his solo movie as Batmansince until then the Batfleck I had only been part of the stories thanks to the crossovers from superman vs batman, suicide squad by David Ayer and the so-called Justice League.

Ben was going to take care of steer, write the script and actbut in 2017 with the problems that Joss Whedon’s version of La Liga had, the actor lost momentum and decided to officially leave the project of the new movie. Immediately Warner Bros. began looking for a director trying not to die the project, so they found Matt Reeves. At that time, the director was about to launch the acclaimed War of the Planet of the Apes, the third and last installment of the new saga of Ceaser. Reeves accepted the offer of Warner Bros. but with the peculiarity of wanting change the focus of the filmleaving Affleck’s aging Batman aside and to present a younger batmanwith few years of crime fighting experiencethis is how The Batman ends up being born.

