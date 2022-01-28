Matrix 4 Resurrections: What time does the Keanu Reeves movie premiere on HBO MAX in Mexico?

Take out the patent leather trench coat and your best futuristic sunglasses because we can finally enjoy the fourth installment of Matrix.

Neo and Trinitty will finally meet again and we couldn’t be happier to see Keanu Reeves back in this role.

Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max

This new installment resumes the story of Neo who is still super confused by the dreams that are chasing him, but Neo is super intelligent so he will soon realize that they are not just dreams but that they really are reality and that he will have to return to wage a battle. in order to save and free humanity and reunite with Trinity.

You will have to chase the white rabbit to get through the door and finally find out if your reality is fictitious or mental, all accompanied by self-knowledge.

In his reality, Thomas Anderson is a very successful video game developer, quite an eminence, but as we told you, those dreams torment him and he will have to follow the white rabbit as in Alice in Wonderland to discover again that it is real and that it is fiction of this life he is leading.

There are more flaws in Matrix and another battle for the liberation of humanity is going to take place with the help of Bugs and the entire resistance team.

If you couldn’t go to see it at the cinema on the day of its premiere, don’t be sad because it will come to hbo max sooner than you think because it has a launch date within the platform this coming January 28 at midnight.

Set your alarm so that today at 00:00 hrs and on Friday you can enjoy at that very moment that the new installment of Matrix.

This is another of the releases added to the list of new releases by hbo max of the month of January and the truth that with this film in particular they are showing off.