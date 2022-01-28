Marvel: this is what Tom Cruise would look like as Iron Man in the multiverse of madness | VIDEO

marvel fans have created a fan made video about an epic character, the same one who from the beginning forged the emporium that is now the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

We refer to Hombre de Hierroone of the Superheros most loved by fans and who is currently outside, after the death of the character in the last film of the Infinity saga, a character who Robert Downey Jr. raised to another level over more than 10 years.

Now, with the opening of the multiverse in series like Loki or WandaVision and in the cinema with Spider-Man: No Way Homethe possibilities are enormous and one of those possibilities is that the superhero returns in the sequel to the Sorcerer Supreme, and we also have some variants of it, which could even be superior in terms of their powers.

With the recent events of No Way Home, some names of possible heroes who would return or visit both the Dr. Strange as The Scarlet Witchbetter known as Wanda Maximoff.

The fans have been on the lookout and have made a video of some Iron Man scenes, but with the faces of its possible variants, both from Tony Stark like Pepper Potts, whom Gwyneth Paltrow brought him to life on the big screen.

In this case, both characters would have their luxury variants, personified by the actor Tom Cruise and his ex-wife in real life, Nicole Kidman.

A more powerful Tony Stark

The video created from an original clip from the Infiniti War film shows Tony Stark and Pepper as we saw them in the original film, but with the faces of Cruise and Kidman.

This of course has a context, since in recent weeks there have been leaked rumors that Cruise would indeed appear in a part of the Dr. Strange movie how a very powerful variant of Iron Man and even possessing three infinity gems, with which he would have killed Thanos in another universe.

In addition to Cruise, at least 50 other characters have been leaked that could appear in the sequel to the sorcerer supreme, however all these are just rumors and we will have to wait until the middle of the year to find out if those rumors are true.

For now, we leave you the clip created by the fans, with the hope that Marvel knows that the hype is at its best with the new film of Dr. Strange and Wanda Maximoff.

