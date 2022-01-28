Martha Debayle: Chef’s Confessions: Fernando Stovell, the Royals’ Favorite Mexican | Martha debayle

Fernando Stovell, is an award-winning and renowned Mexican-British chef. For 23 years he has cooked for the royal family, heads of state, politicians and celebrities from all over the world. He founded his Stovells restaurant in the village of Chobham in the county of Surrey in south London, which, by the way, has won praise from journalists and critics such as Jay Rayner in The Observer and Tom Parker Bowles in The Mail on Sunday, as well as awards such as The Good Food Guide Restaurant of the Year (Southeast).

About Ferdinand:

• For 23 years he has been cooking for the royal family and has also prepared dishes for David and Victoria Beckham, Steven Spielberg and David Bowie.

• He was six or seven years old when he developed a taste for cooking

• His father did not see very well that he dedicated himself to gastronomy

• He decided to become a chef when he noticed the happiness and joy that food brings to people.

• He left Mexico in 1997 for England.

• He made his father believe that he was going to study for a master’s degree; but he used the tuition money to pay for what he was really passionate about

• He studied at one of the best universities in Europe, Westminster College, now called Westminster Kingsway College. Everyone in his family knew what he was studying except his dad.

• For the third year, he and ten other students were offered to work for a Middle Eastern head of state, but in reality it was Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

• The queen liked everything he did, so much so that they called him to offer him a permanent job and after 23 years he is still the executive who works for them.

Personalities he has cooked for:

• Queen Elizabeth and the royal family

• Paul Young

• David and Victoria Beckham (FISH, MY FOCACCIA BREAD)

• Steven Spielberg (CANAPES)

• Oliver Stone (VEGETARIAN)

•Guy Ritchie

• Leonardo Dicaprio

• Michael Schumacher (GRILLED FISH)

• Kate Moss (GRILLED FISH)

• Noel & Liam Gallagher (CANAPES)

• Axel Rose (INDIAN BASED FOOD)

• Mick jagger

• Bonus (HEALTHY EATING)

•Christina Aguilera

• Orlando Bloom

• Benedict Cumberbatch (VEGAN)

• JudeLaw

• Bryan Adams

• Eve Longoria

• Selena Gomez (VARIOUS SALADS)

•Paris Hilton

• Michael Keaton (BEEF WELLINGTON, LAMB & FISH)

The challenges of being a Chef

• Identify, find, train and retain an exceptional team.

• It’s physically difficult because you have to stand in a hot kitchen for hours on end. It’s mentally tough because of the long hours and the focus it takes to get meals out on time.

• A chef must have a great passion and motivation for the work he does and the food he prepares.

The most amazing thing about being a Chef

• Adrenaline, daily contact with fresh ingredients, being able to share art and passion with others.

His best stories:

• His first meeting with Queen Elizabeth II in Oman after cooking on the 2010 state visit

• When he bought his first Stovells Restaurant and broke the record for getting Four Rosettas in 3

• years, the equivalent of a Michelin Star.

• When he won recognition as Restaurant of the Year and Chef of the Year

His most difficult moment: When he cooked a head of state in Egypt and President Mubarak. In charge of the kitchens of both and asks him to certify the slaughter of sheep, cows and a camel. And they asked him to cook the horse’s hump

Her happiest moment: The honor of being in charge of royal kitchens throughout the Middle East during Queen Elizabeth II’s state visit with the Prince of Edinburgh. Organizing banquets, breakfast, tea time and dinner.

The skills of a Chef:

• Ambition, passion, patience

• They should know about different cultures

• Understand and respect dietary requirements or intolerances

• You have to learn history

• Be creative

• Be brave

What Chefs hate the most: The lack of respect for the ingredients, they can’t stand that a fish is not in good condition, that they receive the meat badly, that something is wrong with their ingredients before cooking because, before, someone did not know how to treat them . With that they want to kill themselves

How is a menu designed?

• This is the hardest part of a chef.

• When writing the menu you always have to consider what ingredients are in season, if the ingredients are local, it is also very important to consider the weather.

• It is quite an art. Cooking is easy when you understand the ingredients, you understand the cooking methods of each of them.

The worst mistake we make in the kitchen: Not respecting the ingredient and cooking it improperly.

What’s up with the palate?

• Neurons store flavours, smells and colors that make our mouths water: scientific findings are a gift for chefs to experiment with new sensations.

• The brain processes the image of the food, registers the shape and color information, encodes it, searches its file and relates what it sees with what is already stored and identifies

• Smell is the most important sense when trying a food and we owe 90% of the flavor to it.

• In addition, we smell twice: the first through the nose and the second when we put a bite in our mouth and start chewing it. The odorous molecules travel through the back of the mouth until they reach the nasal cavity, where the same receptors are that are activated when we smell something.

• And then there is taste, which works in a very similar way to smell.

• EVERY PALATE IS UNIQUE and nostalgia is a very important factor.

Michelin stars:

• The Michelin stars have been implemented since 1936 and are awarded by the homonymous automotive company, as a way of qualifying restaurants according to the quality, creativity and care they have with the dishes they serve in their establishments.

• Value of each star

 Restaurants can be awarded up to three Michelin stars:

 Getting one means you are very good in your category and have national fame.

 Getting two is having first-class quality in its type of cuisine, with worldwide recognition and the reception of international diners.

 Reaching the third is synonymous with exceptional cuisine, with being among the best in the world, enough to justify a trip just to eat there.

 Qualification criteria: The candidate receives four visits from national inspectors. The second star is awarded after ten visits by both national and French inspectors. The third is only achieved after the meticulous scrutiny of international inspectors.