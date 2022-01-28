Marta González assumes a starring role in the series

“family messes” is the first Dominican series, original production of Pantaya. A comedy that tells the story of the residents of a picturesque middle-class building in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, where the public will be able to see characters from all walks of life.

The actress Martha Gonzalez plays Cristina, a former beauty queen married to an unscrupulous politician booked by the prosecution. Cristina goes from being a millionaire to being left without a fifth. She lives in a bubble, in her world of appearances and lies, deceiving everyone and covering up the craziness of her husband Esteban from her.

“To be actress it just makes me happy. I like to entertain the public. Bring them a little joy or even make them disconnect from their day to day life, or the fact that they relate and identify with what I do. It is a virtue that one enjoys his work, I don’t feel it as such. When I’m on set I feel full,” González explained in a statement.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/01/27/un-par-de-personas-de-pie-48fb0e2a.jpg Marta González with Kenny Grullón. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Pantayaa streaming platform for movies and series in Spanish, joins forces with the production company based in the Dominican Republic Caribbean Filmsthus announcing his first original series “family messes”, which ended its first broadcast in the Dominican Republic. The series marks the companies’ first co-production and brings together some of the actors Y filmmakers most talented in the country.

“I have had to face great challenges: leaving my family, my country, alone, confronting practically unknown situations and realities. Many falls, frustrations, cheating. Language barrier for the Anglo-Saxon market, or the issue of a neutral accent to work in the Latin market when I started in 2008. Postponing the issue of motherhood by prioritizing my career, ”she assured.

“family messes” premieres next February 3 by Pantaya in the USA and Puerto Rico, and in March 2022 the film Flow Calle, an executive production of Caribbean Films, where Marta Gonzalez plays “Mabel” the villain of the story. The cast is made up of actors Latinos and reggaeton figures such as: Farina, Clarissa Molina, Celines Toribio, Lincoln Palomeque, Zion, Shalim Ortiz, among others.

One of Marta’s greatest dreams is to be able to produce her own ideas and projects. Meanwhile, she continues to succeed and develop as actress to achieve more opportunities in the Anglo-Saxon market, where he would like to share a set with actors like Cate Blanchett, Tom Hanks, Penelope Cruz and Eugenio Derbez.

“I think every actor is different. And each one will have his seal. As in every profession there are people who give 90, 85, 50%. I give my 100%. What actress I can be versatile and play countless characters. But as a person? As a human being I am unique. There may be more young, beautiful, with different qualities but with my DNA only me, no one can take that away from me “

About Marta Gonzalez

A young woman from the Dominican Republic with many purposes and dreams. One more Latina than she has had to fight against the current to raise her voice and be able to occupy a space in the difficult and competitive world of acting. Actress and career journalist. She has 15 years working in the media. She was a part of the 4th season of the famous CW series “Dynasty” which airs on Netflix. In 2019 she next to John Travolta in the tape “The Fanatic”.

A charismatic, humble and full of values ​​young woman who began her career doing TV commercials in the Dominican Republic. She has had participations in telenovelas on Televisa, Telemundo and Univisión such as “My Heart is Yours”, “Hasta el Fin del Mundo”,”Eva Luna”, “Someone Looks at You”, “La Mujer del Vendaval”, among many more. She is currently a spokesperson for brands such as Volkswagen and Publix for the United States.