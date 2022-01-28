Marcelo Flores celebrates Mexico’s win over Jamaica

Marcelo Flores

don’t forget the Mexican team. Beyond that he was left out of the call for Gerardo Martino, the player of Arsenal reaction to the triumph of the Aztecs over Jamaica, with a spectacular somersault.

Flores was summoned with the Under-20 directed by Luis Perez. Waiting for another chance Mexican team and why not, even Canada, taking into account that he has dual nationality and could also go with those of the maple leaf.

The message of Marcelo Flores

After Mexico will defeat Jamaica, Marcelo manifested itself on social networks. In his Instagram account he uploaded a story with the publication of the Aztec team account, where it appears Alexis Vega.

He accompanied the image with the message: “Let’s go @miseleccionmx”. That denotes that he maintains his support for the Mexican team, beyond the fact that different media indicate that his call would be at risk, due to the interest of Canada.

Flores has already made his debut with the Mexican team, but it was in a friendly match. He came on as a substitute in the match against chili, the last of 2021 for the Aztec team and since it is not official, it could still change colors.

Those summoned by the ‘daddy‘ Martino they will coexist with Marcelo flowers and the rest of the squad led by Luis Pérez in the coming days. Both teams will be focused on the High Performance Center of Mexico City, prior to the game against Costa Rica that those led by ‘Tata’ will have. It should be remembered that the match against the Ticos will be the penultimate and they will close their participation in the first FIFA date of 2022, looking for his pass to the World Cup.

