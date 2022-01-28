Marcelo Flores celebrated the victory of Mexico and Canada “he didn’t even smoke it”

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.01.2022 22:38:42





Marcelo Floresjewel of Arsenal, reiterated their desire for want to represent the Mexican National Team. The midfielder of the English team sent a message to the team led by Tata Martino through social networks, where he took the opportunity to celebrate the 2-1 victory over Jamaica in Kingston. In fact, even though Canada also won today, they didn’t comment on it.

In a history from Instagramthe offensive shared an image of the official account of the Mexican National Teamin which Alexis Vega is celebrating the winning goal against the Reggae Boys, who played with one less.

“Come on @miseleecionmx!”, wrote the 18-year-old youth who is concentrated with the Tri Sub-20. The squad will face Costa Rica twice this FIFA Date, first on Saturday, January 29, and then on Tuesday, February 1.

Flores ‘nor smoked’ to Canada

The Canadian squad beat Honduras 2-0 and entrenched with the first position of the final Octagonal with 19 points, leaving the United States in second place with 18 and the Mexican National Team in third place with 17.

Despite the important victory of the maple leaf squad, which could not count on its star Alphonso Davies, Marcelo Flores did not peel themsince the victory obtained by John Herdman’s team did not stand out at any time.