Maravilla Martínez shone, knocked down Macaulay twice…

Sergio “Wonder” Martinez continues with his dream of contesting a world title and proved it with a resounding victory, where he won by unanimous decision against Macaulay McGowan, whom he sent twice to the canvas.

In the stellar lawsuit of the show that took place at the Wizink Center in Madrid, Wonder Martinez He prevailed with cards of 99-89, 98-90 and 99-89, for an indisputable victory in his 60th fight as a professional.

The Argentine does not know if the title fight will come soon. He is not here to measure himself against the best at this time, but he entered the ring with one thing clear: losing is forbidden, and he did so with a boxing lesson on his rival.

Wonder Martinez He took the initiative from the start of the fight and sought to corner the Englishman. It was a first assault with few emotions, many feints and with the Argentine with his guard down, inviting mcgowan to attack him.

With his hands down for much of the second round, the South American southpaw began unleashing powerful straights to the Briton’s body. He landed one, precise and hard, which sent him reeling. mcgowan, which caused the howl of the fans.

The chants in the stands motivated the Wonder Martinez, who maintained control of the actions against a rival who came out more active in the third round. Even, mcgowan put a good right hand to the face of Sergio, who with his left followed his punishment up and down his opponent. For the found guards there were a couple of headbutts, without consequence.

mcgowan it looked better compared to the beginning, it released more impacts, some of power. However, they did not find the target. Wonderful, meanwhile, took advantage when his rival was approaching and at close range his right hit the face of the Englishman, who was suffering from the favorite’s counterattack.

The aggressiveness of the Englishman was increasing and on several occasions he put the Wonderful. That caused them to fight in the short distance, where it came out better Sergio, which looked to counterattack. At the end of the fifth episode there was another clash of heads.

Although he is 19 years older than his rival, Wonderful he looked physically well in the sixth round. He put pressure on his opponent again, hitting him repeatedly and drawing blood from his nose.

The domain of Sergio Martinez was reflected in the seventh turn, when he landed a hook to the soft zones that caused mcgowan put one knee on the mat and receive the protection bill. He got to his feet and the Argentine lunged for the knockout, albeit to no avail.

IMPRESSIVE VICTORY OF MARAVILLA MARTÍNEZ: a real beating from Quilmeño to Macaulay McGowan that began to close in the 7th round with an accurate blow to the abdominal area and ended with a shocking punch to the face of the British in the tenth. @marvillabox pic.twitter.com/NXi3fnNPbE – Look Of Quilmes West (@miradaenquilmes) January 27, 2022

mcgowan He had to push and go for the knockout in the final rounds if he wanted the win. He tried at times, but found himself with a Wonderful who maintained dominance in the ring and connected the best blows.

When the best impacts of the English seemed to arrive, in the ninth round, Wonderful He prescribed another left to the face of his rival.

Sergio He closed the tenth round physically well, at times with his hands down and only raised to encourage people. With his precise left to the face, he sent to the canvas for the second time in the night to mcgowan, who was saved by the bell in an indisputable triumph of the Argentine.

Maravilla Martínez’s hand in the end! to the canvas the english pic.twitter.com/bCsOyGcMC8 – Loana (@Loana84) January 27, 2022

The Argentine improved his professional record to 55-3-2, with 30 wins by way of knockout, and has four wins since his return to professional activity. He won by unanimous decision, thus Wonder Martinez He maintains the dream of fighting again for a world title.