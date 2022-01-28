Luis Díaz new Liverpool player, they assure in Europe

EFE/EPA/MANUEL FERNANDO ARAUJO



The transfer of louis diaz Liverpool of England is given as a fact in Europe. The Colombian player would have a verbal agreement with the ‘reds’ to play in the premier league starting in February 2022. This would be the first player from our country to sign with one of the most important teams on the old continent.

Roman Fabrizio, an Italian journalist who is an expert in the transfer market, reported through his Twitter account that the deal was closed in €45 million beside 25 million euros in bonuses. This would give Junior FC close to 10 million euros as 20% corresponds to the player and %% due to the solidarity mechanism as it is the training club.

The recession clause of the contract of the player born in La Guajira was 80 million euros. Liverpool is currently managing how to carry out medical examinations on Díaz, who is concentrated with the Colombia selection for the matches against Peru and Argentina in the South American qualifying round for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Another possibility that is handled for medical studies is that in case of receiving a yellow card, he travels to the city of Liverpool to join his new team.

One of the Premier League teams that came close to taking the 2021 Copa América top scorer was Tottenham Hotspurs. However, in the environment of the ‘spurs‘ It was not to his liking that the well-known players’ agent, the Portuguese Jorge Mendes, intervened in the negotiation.

Last Sunday the duel between Porto and Famalicao was played for date number 19 of the Portuguese League. In this game the Colombian Luis Díaz scored the second goal of the victory.

With this new goal, Díaz scored his 14th goal in the Portuguese First League, thus maintaining the fight to be the top scorer in the Portuguese championship, since he is only one goal behind the Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, from Benfica, who has 15 goals.

The Colombian winger surpassed James Rodríguez wearing the Porto shirt. Crucial data that will boost earning a name in Portugal and in Europe, just when his name appears in the main European leagues to sign for a big team next season.

With his 14 goals, Luis Fernando Díaz can already say that he scored more goals in a league season than James Rodríguez at Porto. Although neither of the two players is characterized by being top scorers, they have paid off in their numbers.

James’ best campaign in Portugal was 2012-2013, in which he scored 13 league goals. So Díaz already surpassed him by a point. Now, keep in mind that Luis Díaz is far from the strikers Falcao García and Jackson Martínez, who in their best seasons with this same club scored 25 and 26 goals in the league season, respectively.

KEEP READING:

Colombia vs. Peru: time, where to watch the game, news and how the teams arrive

Deportivo Cali would lose another of its references: Harold Preciado would play with Santos Laguna