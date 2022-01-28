Luis Díaz is one step away from signing for Liverpool

The Portuguese press and journalists specialized in transfers agree that Luis Díaz is about to become a new Liverpool player. The negotiation round the 45 million euros along with another part in goal bonuses.

Major local newspapers like or game or Record They highlight in their editions that the operation by the Colombian winger is very advanced with the team led by Jurgen Klopp.

“They offer 45 million euros plus 15 million in goals. The will of the striker was decisive. He wanted a bigger club, to fight for titles and go to the Champions League and he preferred “The Reds”. It remains to be seen if the agreement between the parties implies the immediate departure of the player or if the transfer will only take place at the end of the season”, explained O Jogo who chose him as the best player in Portugal in 2021.

Sources told ESPN that the club will send a team to South America on Friday in an effort to speed up transfer paperworkwith previous work already done by Julian Ward, who will join to replace Michael Edwards as sporting director at Anfield this summer.

ESPN also learned that any deal could take up to 72 hours to complete due to the logistics of Diaz being in contention in 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

The journalist Fabrizio Romano, recognized as a specialist in transfers, adds for his part that he may have a medical review in the coming days.

“Diaz is currently in South America with Colombia – Liverpool want to plan and be prepared for potential doctors there,” he tweeted.

the attacker will start this Friday with the Colombian National Team against Peru in Barranquilla. This season he adds 16 goals in 28 games for local and international competitions. He is the second scorer in the league with the leader Porto.