‘Love Life’ (HBO) renewed for a second season without its protagonist Anna Kendrick

HBO has officially renewed Love Life for a second season, but without its leading lady Anna Kendrick. The new episodes will not be focused on the character played by the actress from A Small Favor.

This news may not come as a surprise, since fiction is an anthology series and it makes sense that in the event of a new installment there is the opportunity to develop a new story. The name of the new or new protagonist is still unknown but HBO has provided a brief description: “It will explore what happens when you’ve lived your whole life knowing who your soulmate is, but after long years of marriage you realize it’s not the right one at all.“.

But, the arrival of this new character it does not mean the final departure of Darby (Kendrick) nor of other personahes of the season 1, since it is foreseen that the actress reappear in the title on special occasions. Kendrick is very grateful for her participation and for being able to be part of this project again, although she is in the background: “I’m excited to be able to collaborate with the team again on a new character and his journey.“.

Love Life is an original content of hbo max in the United States, although this new premium service of the streaming platform is not yet available in Spain. Zoë Chao, Peter Vack, sasha compere and Lesley Manville, among others, complete the cast of the first installment.

