LoL – Renata Glasc: Riot shows the first preview of the new champion on a mysterious website

Riot Games had promised that the next champion of League of Legends she would not wait, and she seems willing to ratify her words with deeds. After different leaks will place renata As the 159th champion, the developer has made the first preview of the new character to confirm it. He has done it through a new and mysterious web page in which he tells us about Glasc Industries, a fictional company led by the new heroine coming to Summoner’s Rift.

Renata: A champion between opposing worlds

In addition to the timid advances made by Riot Games in which they assured that it would be a sorceress played in the support position with somewhat darker characteristics than traditional characters in that position, there wasn’t much to hold on to. However, the details seem to be finalized with the launch of this advance in the form of a web. It affects the idea of ​​the champion as a person dedicated to both the popular classes of Zaun and its chemical barons and coexistence with the people of Piltover.

One of the few clues about Renata Glasc

Perhaps truly concerned about her people or with a lucrative goal in mind, everything about the champion seems to invite one to think of a combination of skills capable of damaging enemies and protecting allies. The texts published on the web talk so much about “self-defense solutions and enhanced limb technology”, “medical alchemy” Y “technochemical solutions”. Words that surely have not been chosen lightly and will become evident when his kit of skills is revealed in the future.

Unfortunately These are all the details known so far about Renata Glasc. However, Riot Games does not usually leave much time for players to create their own theories and it is very likely that his appearance or skill kit will be revealed over the next few days. The same thing happened with newcomer Zeri, who was told her story just hours before she held an official video presentation to prepare for her arrival in League of Legends.

Then you can check the Full website of Glasc Industries.