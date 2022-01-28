Locked Down: Anne Hathaway’s movie where she robs and falls in love at Harrods

Anne Hathaway She is an actress who never ceases to surprise us with each role she plays. Many yesterdays have passed since we saw her as Andy Sachs in Devil Wears Prada, to later fall in love with her character in Modern Love, shudder in The Witches and now, she allows us to fantasize about the idea of fall in love and hold up a robbery at Harrods during the lockdown in locked down (2021), his next film to be released, and that without a doubt, we are dying to see.

That’s why we reveal to you all the details of Locked Down, the film that shows us different aspects of the quarantine that began in 2020, as well as a story with an unexpected ending, by the hand of actress Anne Hathaway.

Locked Down: the Anne Hathaway film that we already want to see Courtesy

What is Locked Down about?

locked down is a film that will premiere in 2021, that portrays the life of a couple: Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor), who live in London. The starting point of the story goes hand in hand with the beginning of the quarantine, when Linda confesses to her husband what was for ask for a divorce, but quarantine forces them to live together and reflect on your relationship. During this time she rethinks her identity, her work in Harrod’s and what he has done to get to where he is; when everything seems to end, the adrenaline in the story comes with a twist… a robbery at Harrods planned by her and her husband.

With this film, the actress returns to the films in which the heist in an important part of history (like Ocean’s 8), only now, love and confinement are part of the combo that makes up this singular and romantic narrative. Undoubtedly, Locked Down will be part of the Anne Hathaway movies that we have to see yes or yes.

Anne Hathaway stars in a new movie that we already want to see Ray Tamarra

Who are the characters in Locked Down?

As we mentioned before, Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor are the two protagonists of the story, although the cast is also made up of actors such as Ben Stiller, Mindy Calling, Lucy Boynton or Mark Gatiss.

Where was Locked Down filmed?

In London, where it is located the iconic Harrods store, which is where Linda works (Anne Hathaway), where she plans to do the robbery with her husband.