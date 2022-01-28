Lili Estefan assured that Kim Kardashian is ‘deformed’... Yes, and not only did he say it, but he defended it despite the attack of his companions in front of and behind the camera in ‘The fat and the skinny’.

With Carlos Calderón back to the show as guest presenter, Univision’s evening entertainment program presented a piece in which they showed some images published by Kim Kardashian in a bikini on the beach, and they made reference to another one that the media later erased because they criticized the excess of photoshop.

While the men in the studio were full of compliments towards Kim, Lili Estefan made her complaint and assured that the most famous of the Kardashian lasa is “deformed”.

“I can say it in the first person because I had to travel with her on the same plane and she is deformed. I was wearing jeans, low shoes, a sweater, no makeup, nothing to see, “la Flaca began.

Carlitos Calderón tried to defend Kim, they assure that he looks spectacular and that in any case Lili was able to find her in not a very good day, to which Skinny gave in saying: “It could be, let’s believe that it is so”.

Kardashian was not the only one who fell in her criticism against the bodies of other women, before he had done it with Anuel AA’s now fiancée, Yailin… What did he do?

When Calderón presented the story of the engagement, he said ‘Anuel’s monumental fiancée’ to which Lili replied “of course, if you go through the surgeon you look like carved”.

