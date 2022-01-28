Liga MX has already registered its first dismissed coach

Marcelo Méndez left the Atlético San Luis bench in just three days

January 26, 2022 9:45 p.m.

The technical director of Atlético San Luis, Marcelo Méndez, became the first strategist to be dismissed from the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, news that was made known through the social networks of the Potosí team, because in the three first days of the championship could not add a single point.

“We thank Marcelo and his coaching staff for all the work done from his first day at the institution until today (…) We wish Professor Marcelo Méndez and his entire work team success in their next steps,” the club detailed through a statement released on his Twitter social network account.

Despite the fact that Méndez managed to put San Luis in the reclassification of the last tournament, the removal of the Uruguayan strategist occurred after the rojiblancos started Clausura 2022 with three defeats, being widely surpassed by FC Juárez, the Rojinegros del Atlas and the Club Pachuca, located in the last place of the classification table.

It is important to highlight that the Uruguayan coach took the reins of Atlético San Luis ahead of the start of the 2021 Opening Tournament. During his internship at the institution he managed a total of 21 games with a balance of four wins, eight draws and nine losses.

In the same statement, the Potosí institution reported that Rafael Fernández will take over as interim technical director until the hiring of a new helmsman is announced.