Licorice Pizza vs. Marvel: the cinema that resists

“There is more cinema in two minutes of Licorice Pizza than in the 274 Marvel movies”, the critic and programmer tweeted a few days ago Diego Lerer. It hovered in many after reading this statement the memory of the controversy opened by Martin Scorsese in October 2019, when he declared that he could only identify superhero movies with theme parks. “It is not the cinema of human beings trying to transmit emotional and psychological experiences to other human beings,” he said then.

Shortly after, when it was about to be released the Irish, Scorsese reinforced his idea in a column to New York Times. There he names several filmmakers (including Paul Thomas Anderson, Director of Licorice Pizza) and maintains that when he watches a work by these filmmakers “I know that I am going to see something absolutely new and that I will experience something unexpected and difficult to define”.

On the other side was the Marvel universe, composed -according to Scorsese- of risk-free stories, crafted in marketing labs and tested through focus group. “They are made to meet a battery of specific demands and are designed as a constant variation on a finite number of themes,” he adds.

Immediately, strong and influential names (from Robert Downey Jr., to Paul Rudd, Jon Favreau and James Gunn) came out to respond to Scorsese and defend Marvel, of whose films they are an essential part. The small local rebound of that controversy did not reach that much. Lerer himself, in a subsequent tweet, wrote: “It doesn’t matter if they are better movies or not, It is a matter of language, of vocabulary. Several of Marvel can be entertaining and even very good movies, but they rarely have any minimally relevant cinematographic idea.

It could not be said, therefore, “them” versus “us”. Much less does it correspond to take things to the Manichean scenario of good versus evil. What acquires relevance in this renewed (and essential) debate is nothing more and nothing less than novelty value. The appearance of something different. The local premiere of Licorice Pizza, the most recent film by Paul Thomas Anderson, recovers that strong idea in a way that had not happened in our midst for a long time.

Licorice Pizza It is an extraordinary film in the broadest sense of the word. Justifiably received with an immediate and almost unanimous wave of enthusiasm among film specialists and lovers who have already spoken out in the media and on social networks. The film obtained the highest rating from our critics in LA NACION. “A masterpiece with a teenage spirit”, is the title of the text from which Natalia Trzenko salutes, among other wonders, the vitality with which one of the characters seems to be crossing the screen while running.

This constant movement crosses the protagonists of this beautiful love story and also, of course, Anderson, an artist who he wants nothing to do with staying still. We are amazed by the story and also by the uncertain, exciting, amazing path that leads this couple to a destination that was already set from the beginning. But we are even more amazed at the possibility of enjoying the adventure on a movie screen, along with several people who throb and celebrate everything that happens in front of their eyes at the same time.

Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman at Licorice Pizza Photo Credit: Paul Thomas Anderson – Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures

Surely we are going to get excited when Licorice Pizza is available on some streaming platform and we can see it again on an HD television from the comfort of home. But in the cinema, the place for which this film was conceived, the characters in a story like this get bigger and with them grow those emotions that Anderson shows us from a place we didn’t expect. How many more times could we live that experience if the spaces to see this type of film in the cinema get smaller and smaller?

More than the reproach for the supposed bad arts of Marvel, what Scorsese and those who echo his proposals point out is the certain impossibility of reliving in the cinema the revealing experience of the new, of the different, of the unexpected, because there is no place to do it. Without variety we lose taste. All possible screens are occupied by Spider Man: No Way Home, an intelligent movie, very entertaining and with moments of genuine emotion that can surprise us with some unexpected twist or the appearance of a character that we did not imagine seeing again. But ultimately, everything that happens there is necessarily related to a gigantic framework that in one way or another will condition what we see.

With the arrival of the multiverse, this vast world of fiction is now in a position to open up to anything new. To temporal and spatial changes, to the apparent rupture of all kinds of logic. But is there news here? Not at all. Everything is possible as long as it responds to the rules of a universe that has already been configured. Movies, series, video games and all kinds of audiovisual expressions feed back into the same concept that, by enlarging itself, leaves less and less space for everything else.

Ansel Elgort in Love Without Barriers, a masterful remake of Steven Spielberg that had an almost unnoticed theatrical release Photo by Niko Tavernise

In that “everything else” is for example Licorice Pizza, which would hardly have found a place for its theatrical release without the certain aspirations it has at this time to achieve great things in the race for the Oscar. There are barely 67 screens available to see it in Argentine cinemas, compared to the 278 that it still has Spider Man: No Way Home. Fewer still (50) were assigned to the alley of lost souls, another auteur film (Guillermo del Toro) and with Oscar claims premiered this Thursday.

The evidence accumulates. Two of the best movies of the current awards season (and all of 2021) they had almost invisible premieres in Argentina. The masterful remake of Love without barriersby Steven Spielberg, summoned nothing more than 14,000 people to the cinemas. King Richard: A Winning Family, a little more: almost 18,000.

Both are also stars of the awards season and if they win something (Will Smith is the overwhelming favorite to win the Oscar for Best Leading Actor for king richard) many will want to see it. But at that time there will be no more screens to match the greatness of these titles. Another great movie recently released in theaters, the french chronicleby Wes Anderson, came to sell just 34,000 tickets. The three had limited releases, in the shadow of the large tanks, and without continuity. They were hidden in a tiny handful of rooms after the first week.

To complete the equation, we were left without seeing on the big screen films with breath and very varied expression that long deserved that possibility. From the great comedy Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar until Pig (with an unbeatable Nicolas Cage), passing by the green knight (David Lowery) Annette (the strange and excessive musical by Leos Carax, opening of Cannes 2021), The Tender Bar (George Clooney) and It was the hand of God (Paolo Sorrento).

United (except for the still unpublished Pig) by the common fate of to have reached the streaming platforms first, bypassing the theaters. There are many more. All of them, even with their whims and ups and downs, are capable of generating raw emotions in the public and bring into play human (or supernatural) experiences that become larger than life precisely because they can be seen on a big screen and through of the ritual of all life: cinema as a collective experience.

Anderson, with Licorice Pizza, and Guillermo del Toro, with the alley of lost soulsthey were luckier. Most of the films that directly propose new or revealing paths are no longer released in theaters. “In many places around this country and the world, superhero movies are the first choice in theaters. It is a dangerous time for the cinema exhibition. The equation was turned around and streaming is the main form of distribution of movies”, Scorsese wrote in his now famous column against Marvel, which is also visionary. It was published in 2019, before the pandemic deepen that trend at lightning speed.

Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar, one of the great movies of 2021 that the big screen missed Archive

Not only the most powerful platforms (Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon, Star+, now Apple TV+) they open their doors wide to receive the most prestigious filmmakers and support their new productions. A space for “author streaming” also appeared, the platform Mubi, which now ensures the direct premiere of some of the most important titles to come out of the big festivals. Those that until not long ago we could be sure that they reached theaters. But the Covid not only reduced the diversity in the premieres even more than before. Gone away forever? from cinemas to an important segment of the public that she was ready and willing to surprise herself in front of the big screen.

It will be said that today there is no other option. The logic of the business, much more so in this time of exit from the pandemic, tells us that almost all the spaces available in theaters are (and will be) occupied by sequels, comebacks and “franchise” stories. What do we have in the meantime? run to the cinema to see Licorice Pizza once, twice, ten times, and we are left with the palpable sensation that cinema at its finest is alive. Still alive.