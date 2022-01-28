‘Licorice Pizza’ and all the jewels of Paul Thomas Anderson’s cinema

Paul Thomas Anderson and… action!

In these dark times for moviegoers who still dream of seeing the films of their favorite authors on the biggest screen and with the most sophisticated sound system possible, the premiere in Argentine theaters of “Licorice Pizza” is cause for celebration because it means the reunion with one of the most talented directors of the last 25 years: Paul Thomas Anderson.

Born in Los Angeles 51 years ago, PTA -as his fans call him- he has built a filmography of an intelligence, depth, rigor and capacity for provocation uncommon in Hollywood (and not only within the system of the big studios).

They have reached 9 fiction feature films, a documentary like “Junun”, shorts like the one he made for Netflix (“Anima”) and multiple forays into video clips in collaboration with artists like Fiona Apple and Haim to show that we are dealing with an author who owns his own style and stamp, a filmmaker capable of immersing himself in both contemporary and historical universes with an unusual level of detail, psychological depth and narrative excellence and with always fascinating results.

his latest creation

“Licorice Pizza”

Set in 1973, in the San Fernando Valley of his native California, “Licorice Pizza” is, in essence, a coming-of-age, a film with the typical adolescent initiation rituals, a romantic comedy about a first love marked (difficult) by the difference in age (Gary is a fifteen-year-old with profuse acne and Alana, a 25-year-old girl from a strict Jewish family) and because of the very different life situations they both go through.

If Paul Thomas Anderson came from working with renowned figures such as Daniel Day-Lewis (“Bloody Oil” and “The Phantom Thread”), Joaquin Phoenix (“The Master” and “Own Vice”), Adam Sandler (“Drunk on love”), Mark Wahlberg and Burt Reynolds (“Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games”) and William H. Macy, John C. Reilly and Tom Cruise (“Magnolia”), in “Licorice Pizza” makes a sharp leap that could have been vacuum-packed and it is quite a find when give the two leading roles to inexperienced performers. Cooper Hoffmann (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman and Mimi O’Donnell) is Gary Valentine, a kind of youthful alter-ego of the director, while the dazzling Alan Haim embodies Alana Kane, when she is actually a member of the aforementioned Haim gang along with her sisters Este and Danielle.

The fact that the main couple is in charge of two illustrious strangers to the general public (something that usually conspires against the commercial result of the films) does not mean that “Licorice Pizza” lacks stars: in brief but very intense works they parade from those unleashed here Bradley Cooper (as producer Jon Peters) and Sean Penn (playing William Holden), the great Tom Waits (a cross between Raoul Walsh and Sam Peckinpah), benny safdie (a pathetic mayoral candidate), John C Reilly Y Maya Rudolf.

“Licorice Pizza”, which takes place in a Los Angeles devastated by fuel shortages following an embargo launched in 1973 by the oil-producing countries grouped in OPEC, is the fifth consecutive feature film by Paul Thomas Anderson that takes place in the past (and the sixth in a career of 9 fictional films). “The Master” and “The Fantama Thread” may be set in the ’50s, but the PTA’s favorite decade is still the 1970s: there’s “Boogie Nights: Games of Pleasure,” “Own Vice” and the brand-new “Licorice Pizza” to prove it

PTA on the platforms

“Bloody oil”

And where to watch the films of that esthete, cinephile and consummate music lover that is Paul Thomas Anderson? It was said that Netflix produced in 2019 the short “Anima” starring Thom Yorke (yes, one of the leaders of Radiohead, while Jonny Greenwood is the author of many of the original soundtracks of his films), but feature films must be searched in many cases on rental platforms such as Google Play or Apple TV. Anyway, “Bloody oil” (2007), an epic and extraordinary drama about ambition and greed that takes place in the first decades of the 20th century with Daniel Day-Lewis and Paul Dano, is available at no additional charge on both Flow and Movistar TV.

“Boogie Nights”

hbo max, for its part, has on its streaming platform “Boogie Nights: Pleasure Games” (1997), with the profound changes in the porn film business as a background; and Own Vice (2014), an incursion into the particular and lysergic universe of Thomas Pynchon from the 2009 novel of the same name that puzzled more than one with Joaquin Phoenix as detective Larry “Doc” Sportello and a cast made up of Josh Brolin, Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, Reese Witherspoon and Martin Short.

Another movie that surprised PTA fans (and Adam Sandler fans) was “Intoxicated with love” (2002), a warped romantic tragicomedy co-starring Emily Watson that can be found on the Flow platform.

“The master”

And, as if to complete the journey through such a personal and challenging work, they can be rented from his debut “Living on Chance” (1996), thriller with Philip Baker Hall, John C. Reilly, Gwyneth Paltrow and Samuel L. Jackson (it is an extension of his 1993 short “Cigarettes and Coffee”) to that mosaic of extreme characters also from the San Fernando Valley What does he propose? “Magnolia” (1999), with a choral bet that refers to the cinema of Robert Altman; going “The master” (2012), a film inspired by the life of L. Ron Hubbard, writer and founder of the Church of Scientology, again with one of his fetish actors as Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Amy Adams accompanying Joaquin Phoenix.