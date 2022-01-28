Leonardo DiCaprio’s hit movie will leave Netflix after this weekend

ads

Leonardo DiCaprio fans have just a few days to watch one of his most acclaimed movies on Netflix: Shutter Island. The mystery thriller is due out of the Netflix catalog on Monday, January 31, 2022. If you haven’t seen this deep cut from Martin Scorsese, or just haven’t revisited it in a while, now is a good time.

Shutter Island was written by screenwriter Laeta Kalogridis and directed by Scorsese and is based on a book of the same title written by author Dennis Lehane and published in 2003. It centers on DiCaprio’s character, Deputy US Marshal Edward “Teddy” Daniels, who goes to investigate a disappearance at a suspicious psychiatric facility on an island in Boston Harbor. He travels with his partner, Deputy Sheriff Chuck Aule (Mark Ruffalo) in search of missing patient Rachel Solando (Patricia Clarkson). An unexpected storm brews to trap the bailiffs on the island, and things get spookier from there.

Other stars of the film include Ben Kinsley as Dr. John Cawley, Max von Sydow and Dr. Jeremiah Naehring, Michelle Williams as Dolores Chanal, Emily Mortimer as a noted nurse, Jackie Earle Haley as George Noyce, John Carroll Lynch as the first deputy director. McPherson, Ted Levine as the warden, Elias Koteas as Andrew Laeddis, Ruby Jerins as a little girl, Robin Bartlett as Bridget Kearns, and Christopher Denham as Peter Breene. The film was particularly known for its soundtrack, which featured classical music by Gustav Mahler, Krzysztof Penderecki, György Ligeti, John Cage, Ingram Marshall, and Max Richter.

Shutter Island was an undisputed commercial success when it debuted in 2010, opening at #1 at the US box office and Scorcese’s best opening to that point. It went on to gross just under $295 million worldwide, making it Scorsese’s second-highest-grossing film to date. It was released with a budget of $80 million.

Critically speaking, Shutter Island was not such an obvious success. It has a respectable 68% positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of this writing, with an average score of 6.7 out of 10. Critics were surprised to see Scorsese approach the thriller genre without a hint of irony or personal twist, as seemed so far out of his wheelhouse to many of them.

Still, those who love the movie haven’t been able to praise it highly enough, and that acclaim continues to this day. Shutter Island was under consideration when critics pondered the best movies of the decade last year, and its favor only seems to have increased. The movie is streaming now on Netflix, but be sure to check it out soon. It will leave Netflix on Monday, January 31, 2022.