Leonardo DiCaprio says there are only 9 years left to stop climate change

Leonardo DiCaprio’s actions are a clear sign of his interest and concern for protecting the planet, especially when time seems to play against us.

Last update: 28 January, 2022

Stopping climate change has become a topic of conversation during this century. And it is that the actions of humanity are capable of generating a lot of damage to the planet, but they can also create a change. Leonardo DiCaprio spoke about this, assuring that there are only 9 years left to try to reverse the negative effects caused by pollution.

After having participated in Don’t Look Upwhich translated into Spanish is titled don’t look up, a film with an apocalyptic theme, has now been given the task of giving continuity to this matter. And it is that according to the actor, if we don’t do something positive for the planet During this period of time, the world would have a deplorable fate. and disastrous.

This topic of conversation came up in an interview for dead line, about the film that revolutionized the public through Netflix. However, in this story there is talk of a period of 6 months for an asteroid to collide with Earth. Meanwhile, the interpreter, in real life, aims at 9 years to do something before the consequences be irreversible.

From Don’t look up to real life

In this film, the attitude of the people, of society and of the authorities is shown when they find out that the end of the world is approaching. Black humor does its thing and shows how higher power characters try to ignore this hypothetical problem.

Around this, Leonardo DiCaprio does not find much difference to the reactions that are obtained in today’s world about our real problem: climate change. In the Interview with dead line pointed out that her two greatest passions are acting and promoting awareness of the importance of protecting the natural world. Likewise, he made it clear that it is necessary to accelerate the execution of necessary actions to stop climate change.

“When you really start to break this down, there are 100 companies that produce 70 percent of the world’s emissions. There are massive industries that are polluting our atmosphere, and the private sector needs to step up.”

-Leonardo Dicaprio-

Stopping climate change is urgent

Leo DiCaprio created a foundation more than 20 years ago to deal with ecological issues and global warming. Likewise, he has been a narrator of documentaries and has produced material of this type to talk about the same topics. Without a doubt, this is one of his great concerns and that is why he is critical of everyone’s actions and the mark we are leaving on the world.

“I think there is a global feeling of anxiety by the fact that the powers that be, the private sector, the governments, are not making the transition fast enough. We literally have a nine-year window,” said the actor regarding the time we have left to do something good to stop the climate change.

If nothing is done, as scientists interviewed by the actor point out, the future would be devastating. There is talk of melting ice and that the oceans have already absorbed the carbon. And it is that every year the temperatures in the world are rising, although the greatest impact is not yet noticeable. “Warming leads to more warming,” says the actor-turned-environmental activist.

So far, the worst consequences have not occurred, but there is clear evidence of the damage caused by contamination. There are crops that fail, polluted oceans, species in extinction for different reasons and ecosystems that change rapidly. It is up to each individual to begin make difference for a better planet.

“Our governments, the governments of the world, must work together as a community species and we must evolve as a species to address this problem.”

-Leonardo Dicaprio-

