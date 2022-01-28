Lebron James partners with Crypto.com to teach and support Web 3.0 development

The NBA star signed a partnership with one of the exchanges most important of the moment to give classes in its foundation on technology.

The world of sports and cryptocurrencies are getting closer and closer. From sponsorships to football teams to the purchase of the Staples Center name by Crypto.com are some examples of this, but this Friday one of the great world stars of the NBA advanced more in this matter.

We are talking about the four-time winner of the NBA ring, Lebron James, who, this Friday, announced that his foundation LeBron James Family Foundation, partnered with the Exchange Crypto.com to start an education and work program to take advantage of the opportunities that are being presented with web 3.0.

Lebron, through a statement, explained that he is seeing an important opportunity in the blockchain which he considers to be “revolutionizing” different areas of life, so he hopes that this partnership with Crypto.com provides educational tools and resources for all those who are involved in his foundation and want to start understanding Web 3.0

“blockchain it is revolutionizing our economy, sports, entertainment, the art world and the way we relate to each other. I want to make sure that communities like the one I come from are not left behind.”

This partnership will be launched through the program “Lo prometo” of the James Foundation, a more than 10-year-old program that aims to help public school youth in Akron, Ohio, graduate. Currently helping a total of 1600 young people who will benefit with this association because they will have the opportunity to get to know and embark on the projects that blockchain and network 3.0 offer.

Crypto.com has been betting heavily on the North American market. As we already said, they bought the name of the Staples Center, one of the most important stadiums in the country and the world, to now call it Crypto.com Arena. They also signed an agreement with actor Matt Damon so that this was the image of the company and now they signed with Lebron James and his foundation to create educational programs. A breakthrough for the industry.

