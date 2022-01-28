LeBron James (knee) down for the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday

PHILADELPHIA — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will not play Thursday night against the 76ers because of sore left knee, coach Frank Vogel said about 90 minutes before kickoff.

The coach said James woke up with some soreness in his left knee. The team had listed him as questionable on Thursday before he was ultimately ruled out.

James played in 25 straight games for Los Angeles after missing 12 of the first 23 games of the season due to a sore right ankle, a suspension and a false-positive COVID-19 test.

Tuesday’s 106-96 win at Brooklyn, which improved Los Angeles’ record to 2-1 to start their six-game road trip, was the 18th straight game in which James had scored 25 or more points.

“I’m in one of the best offensive zones I’ve ever been in my career,” the 19-year veteran said recently.

James is one game shy of overtaking the late Kobe Bryant on the career games played list. Two years ago this week, James passed Bryant on the all-time points list in Philadelphia just before Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash.

LA welcomed back Anthony Davis after a 17-game absence Tuesday and signed forward Stanley Johnson to a contract for the remainder of the season, including an option for next season, on Thursday.