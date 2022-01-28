Lea DeLaria: ‘And It’s That Simple’ Audience Has a ‘Problem’ With Non-Binary People

ads

More about: lea delaria Lea DeLaria recalls being ‘mainly gay-bashed’ at 24, ending up in hospital Madeline Brewer introduced to a gay bar by her ‘OITNB’ co-star Lea DeLaria Lea DeLaria interrupts Jay Leno for ‘lesbian woman’ comment Where do you find the stars of ‘Orange Is the New Black’

Lea DeLaria thinks she knows why “And Just Like That…” Che Diaz is on the receiving end of so much vitriol.

“People have a real problem with gender non-conforming people. I always have, hopefully I never will,” the 63-year-old artist told Page Six in a recent interview.

“I think the show appeals to a certain generation of people who are struggling,” he continued. “I don’t think it’s the show’s fault. I think it’s the audience’s fault.”

DeLaria added that “It’s pretty much how I’ve been treated my whole life.

“Any drag queen can talk to you at length about this and [how] black trans people only have one target on their back in our society.”

Last week, DeLaria even posted a short tongue-in-cheek “public service announcement” video on Instagram that read, “I just want to post it, I’m not Che Diaz.”

(Cynthia Nixon, who plays Diaz’s love interest on the show, cheekily commented, “You are, in my heart ðŸ˜˜.”)

DeLaria is an accomplished singer who has starred on Broadway. Heritage Images via Getty Images

DeLaria says that ever since Sara Ramirez, who plays comedian Che Diaz in “And Just Like That…” changed her appearance and came out as non-binary, the two “have been compared to each other.” much.”

(He also jokingly compared himself to Drew Carey, Korean despot Kim Jong-Il, and Carl Fredricksen from Pixar’s “Up.”)

DeLaria became a fan favorite for her role as Carrie “Big Boo” Black in “Orange Is the New Black.” Jessica Miglio

The accomplished singer DeLaria will be performing at Joe’s Pub on Valentine’s Day, but don’t expect the “Orange Is the New Black” favorite to fill the show with romantic love songs.

“My next album is going to be called ‘F–k Love,’ and it’s all love songs gone wrong,” he explained cheerfully. “This is the first time I have tried them in an audience. We’ve got everything from Dua Lipa’s ‘We’re Good’ to Betty Hutton’s ‘Murder, He Says’. We have Richard Rodgers, The Zombies, The Cure. It’s what I always do: unusual jazz tunes.”

The star can also be seen in the new movie “Potato Dreams of America,” an autobiographical story about a gay man’s journey from Russia to the United States, in which he plays a Russian grandmother.

DeLaria can currently be seen in the coming-of-age comedy “Potato Dreams of America.” Dark Star Pictures

“It sounds really dark and harsh,” he said, “but it’s hilarious, it’s a comedy.”

And the comedienne who dubbed herself “Lesbian Lady,” and described herself as a lesbian Jack Nicholson, is currently dating, but don’t expect to hear wedding bells ringing any time soon.

“I think it’s pretty clear that I’m a confirmed bachelor; I’m just not that kind of lesbian,” DeLaria said with a smile. “She does not live with me. We have to date for a considerable amount of time before we even consider cohabiting, and in terms of marriage, I don’t see that happening.”