launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Together with the powerful Moto g200 5G, Motorola also brings the Moto g41, Moto g51 5G and Moto g71 5G to Mexico to renew its mid-range catalog and compete with everything in this already crowded market.

The new Motorola smartphones are now available in Mexico through the official online store, physical Moto Stores, chains and official distributors of the products in the country and also with operators. Their official prices are:

  • Moto g41, 4/128GB: 5,699 pesos
  • Moto g51 5G, 4/128GB: 6,699 pesos
  • Moto g71 5G, 6/128GB: 7,599 pesos

Motorola Moto g41, Moto g51 5G and Moto g71 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

motorbike g41

moto g51 5g

moto g71 5g

Screen

6.4-inch MaxVision OLED

FullHD+ resolution, 1400 x 1080 pixels

hole in screen

6.8-inch MaxVision LCD

FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels

120 Hz refresh rate

hole in screen

6.4-inch MaxVision OLED

FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels

hole in screen

chipsets

MediaTek Helio G85

Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

RAM and storage

4 RAM

128 GB, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB

4 RAM

128 GB, expandable with microSD up to 512 GB

6 RAM

128GB

Operating system

Android 11

Android 11

Android 11

rear cameras

Triple: 48 megapixels f/1.7, Quad-Pixel, optical stabilization (OIS)

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 °, depth

2 megapixel f/2.4 macro

Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 °, depth

2 megapixel f/2.4 macro

Triple: 50 megapixel f/1.8 main, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF)

8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 °, depth

2 megapixel f/2.4 macro

Frontal camera

13 megapixels f/2.2

13 megapixels f/2.2

13 megapixels f/2.2

Battery

5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charge via USB Type-C

5,000 mAh with 15W charging via USB Type-C

5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charge via USB Type-C

Others

side fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos Sound

Bluetooth 5.0

water repellent design

5G connectivity

side fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos sound, aptX-HD, aptX adaptive

Bluetooth 5.1

notification LEDs

Splash protection IP52

NFC

5G connectivity

rear fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack

Dolby Atmos Sound

Bluetooth 5.0

water repellent design

NFC

Price

5,699 pesos

6,699 pesos

7,599 pesos

Attacking all segments of the mid-range

Motorola Moto G51 5g Launch Official Price Mexico Data Sheet

Moto g51 5G

With their new smartphones, Motorola attacks all segments of the mid-range in Mexicoalso complementing the Moto g31 that arrived at the end of 2021 to make way for the new generation competition.

The highlights of the new smartphones of the legendary Moto g family are:

  • The Moto g41 and Moto g71 share a screen: 6.4-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution and a hole in the screen
  • The Moto g51 has a larger and faster screen: 6.8 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but it remains in LCD quality
  • The Moto g41 is the only one of the three with optical stabilization on its 48-megapixel main sensor, and powered by MediaTek with the Helio G85 chipset.
Motorola Moto G41 Launch Official Price Mexico Data Sheet

motorbike g41

  • The Moto g51 and Moto g71 share 5G connectivity and the same triple camera array: 50 megapixel main, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel macro
  • The Moto g51 and Moto g71 are powered by Qualcomm, the former with a Snapdragon 480 Pro chipset and the latter with a Snapdragon 695 chipset.
  • The three Moto g have a 5,000 mAh battery, but the Moto g41 and Moto g71 with a 30W charge, and the Moto g51 with a 15W charge
  • All three have a side fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos sound and a water-repellent design.
  • The Moto g51 is the only one with aptX-HD sound, Bluetooth 5.1 and notification LED
  • The three Moto g arrive with Android 11 from the factory, but its update to Android 12 has been confirmed
Motorola Moto G41 G51 G71 Mexico Launch Official Price Data Sheet

Finally, the Moto g41 will be available in Onyx Black and Sunrise Gold, the Moto g51 5G in Winter Blue and Autumn Gold, and the Moto g71 5G in Jade Green and Opal Blue.

