launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Together with the powerful Moto g200 5G, Motorola also brings the Moto g41, Moto g51 5G and Moto g71 5G to Mexico to renew its mid-range catalog and compete with everything in this already crowded market.

The new Motorola smartphones are now available in Mexico through the official online store, physical Moto Stores, chains and official distributors of the products in the country and also with operators. Their official prices are:

Moto g41, 4/128GB: 5,699 pesos

Moto g51 5G, 4/128GB: 6,699 pesos

Moto g71 5G, 6/128GB: 7,599 pesos

Motorola Moto g41, Moto g51 5G and Moto g71 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

motorbike g41 moto g51 5g moto g71 5g Screen 6.4-inch MaxVision OLED FullHD+ resolution, 1400 x 1080 pixels hole in screen 6.8-inch MaxVision LCD FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels 120 Hz refresh rate hole in screen 6.4-inch MaxVision OLED FullHD+ resolution, 2400 x 1080 pixels hole in screen chipsets MediaTek Helio G85 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Pro Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 RAM and storage 4 RAM 128 GB, expandable with microSD up to 1 TB 4 RAM 128 GB, expandable with microSD up to 512 GB 6 RAM 128GB Operating system Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 rear cameras Triple: 48 megapixels f/1.7, Quad-Pixel, optical stabilization (OIS) 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 °, depth 2 megapixel f/2.4 macro Triple: 50 megapixels f / 1.8 main 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 °, depth 2 megapixel f/2.4 macro Triple: 50 megapixel f/1.8 main, Quad-Pixel, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) 8 megapixels f / 2.2 ultra wide angle of 118 °, depth 2 megapixel f/2.4 macro Frontal camera 13 megapixels f/2.2 13 megapixels f/2.2 13 megapixels f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charge via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 15W charging via USB Type-C 5,000 mAh with 30W TurboPower fast charge via USB Type-C Others side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack Dolby Atmos Sound Bluetooth 5.0 water repellent design 5G connectivity side fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack Dolby Atmos sound, aptX-HD, aptX adaptive Bluetooth 5.1 notification LEDs Splash protection IP52 NFC 5G connectivity rear fingerprint sensor 3.5mm audio jack Dolby Atmos Sound Bluetooth 5.0 water repellent design NFC Price 5,699 pesos 6,699 pesos 7,599 pesos

Attacking all segments of the mid-range



Moto g51 5G

With their new smartphones, Motorola attacks all segments of the mid-range in Mexicoalso complementing the Moto g31 that arrived at the end of 2021 to make way for the new generation competition.

The highlights of the new smartphones of the legendary Moto g family are:

The Moto g41 and Moto g71 share a screen: 6.4-inch OLED with FullHD + resolution and a hole in the screen

The Moto g51 has a larger and faster screen: 6.8 inches and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, but it remains in LCD quality

The Moto g41 is the only one of the three with optical stabilization on its 48-megapixel main sensor, and powered by MediaTek with the Helio G85 chipset.



motorbike g41

The Moto g51 and Moto g71 share 5G connectivity and the same triple camera array: 50 megapixel main, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 megapixel macro

The Moto g51 and Moto g71 are powered by Qualcomm, the former with a Snapdragon 480 Pro chipset and the latter with a Snapdragon 695 chipset.

The three Moto g have a 5,000 mAh battery, but the Moto g41 and Moto g71 with a 30W charge, and the Moto g51 with a 15W charge

All three have a side fingerprint sensor, a 3.5 mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos sound and a water-repellent design.

The Moto g51 is the only one with aptX-HD sound, Bluetooth 5.1 and notification LED

The three Moto g arrive with Android 11 from the factory, but its update to Android 12 has been confirmed





Finally, the Moto g41 will be available in Onyx Black and Sunrise Gold, the Moto g51 5G in Winter Blue and Autumn Gold, and the Moto g71 5G in Jade Green and Opal Blue.