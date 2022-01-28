launch, price in Mexico, characteristics and technical sheet

Motorola brings the Moto g200 5G to Mexicoits first smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ and one of the most powerful of the company to date, which also marks the jump of the Moto ga family to the range premium.

The Moto g200 5G has an official price in Mexico of 13,999 pesosavailable for pre-order through Motorola’s online store.

Motorola Moto g200 5G in Mexico, technical characteristics

motorcycle g200 5g Screen 6.8-inch MaxVision IPS LCD FullHD+ resolution 144 Hz refresh rate HDR10+ chipsets Qualcomm Snapdagon 888+ RAM and storage 8GB LPDDR5 RAM 128GB UFS 3.1 operating system Android 11 with My UX layer rear cameras Triple: 108 megapixels f / 1.9 main 13 megapixels f/2.2 ultra wide angle / macro 2 megapixels for depth Frontal camera 16 megapixel f/2.2 Battery 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge Others 5G connectivity side fingerprint sensor Ready For platform for use as a PC Splash resistance Dolby Atmos Sound Snapdragon Sound WiFi 6E Price 13,999 pesos





The most important thing to note is that the Moto g200 is the first smartphone with Snapdragon 888+ in Mexicoand generally the flagship with this cheapest chipset in the country. For perspective, the Moto g200 is priced considerably lower than the Motorola Edge 20 Pro.

This is because despite having one of the most powerful chipsets in recent months, Motorola cuts other aspects of the Moto g200. For example, its screen remains in IPS technology, although running at 144 Hz, the RAM is 8 GB and the storage is 128 GB.

In addition, the cameras are also known: 108 megapixels main, 13 megapixels ultra wide angle / macro, and 2 megapixels for depth. Of course, the charging speed is Motorola’s fastest so far, 33W. As an addition, the Moto g200 has the Ready For software to be able to use the PC mode and thus take advantage of the full capacity of its chipset.

This balance of technical features means that the Moto g200 can offer the maximum power of the Snapdragon 888+ at a contained price.

The Motorola Moto g200 5G is available in Mexico in Mirage Purple and Glacier Blue colors.