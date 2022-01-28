La Jornada – ‘Night of Fire’ by Huezo, in the Hollywood union nominations

New York. Hopes that some of last year’s blockbuster movies like “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “No Time to Die” will be join the race for the Oscar for best picture were dealt a blow on Thursday when several of Hollywood’s major guilds announced their film nominations.

On the other hand, Latin American cinema received good news with the nomination of the Salvadoran naturalized Mexican director Tatiana Huezo for her first fiction film “Noche de fuego”, which will compete for the award for best debut film from the Directors Union (DGA for its acronym in English). Huezo’s film, titled “Prayers for the Stolen,” is currently available on Netflix. Huezo had previously directed the celebrated documentaries “Tempest” and “The Smallest Place,” among others.

The Producers Guild Award (PGA) nominations are considered one of the strongest predictors of which films will go on to compete for the Academy Award. Both the PGAs and the movie academy use a preferential voting ballot and choose 10 nominees, with their selections often overlapping.

The nominees for the Producers Guild’s highest honor, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, are: “Being the Ricardos,” “Belfast,” “CODA,” “CODA: Signs of the Heart,” Don’t Look Up”, “Dune” (“Duna”), “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”), “Licorice Pizza”, “The Power of the Dog” (“The power of the dog”), “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “West Side Story” (“Love without barriers”).

Not all PGA nominees make it to the Oscar nomination, but in the last three years only one film — last year’s “The Father” — made it to the Academy Awards after being skipped by the union.

Producers, who have submitted films such as “The Dark Knight” (“Batman: The Dark Knight”), “Deadpool” and “Skyfall” (“007: Operation Skyfall”), are also more likely to submit blockbusters. budget than the academy. The fact that “No Time To Die” and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” have been passed over suggests that they have little chance of making it to the Academy Awards.

While the producers nominated several big-budget star films like “Dune” (the highest-grossing of the bunch) and “West Side Story,” five of the nominees came from streaming services. Netflix released “The Power of the Dog”, “tick, tick… BOOM!” and “Don’t Look Up”, Apple released “CODA” and Amazon Prime Video “Being the Ricardos”. “Dune” and “King Richard”, both from Warner Bros., premiered simultaneously on HBO Max in the United States.

A little later on Thursday the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced their nominations. Nominees for the DGA’s top award are: Paul Thomas Anderson (“Licorice Pizza”), Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”), Steven Spielberg (“West Side Story”) and Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”).

Those nominees not only take a look at who is most likely to be nominated for a best director Oscar, but also suggest which five films are favorites for a nomination. In the last decade every film nominated for the DGA has been nominated for best picture at the Academy Awards.

Campion, who was nominated by the DGA in 1993 for “The Piano,” is only the second woman to be nominated twice for the Directors Guild’s top award. For Spielberg, it’s his 12th nomination from the union, not including his lifetime achievement award in 2000. The director has won three times.

In addition to Huezo, three other women were among the nominees for best directorial debut: Maggie Gyllenhaal for “The Lost Daughter” (“The Dark Daughter”), Rebecca Hall for “Passing” (“Chiaroscuro”) and Emma Seligman for “ Shiva Baby”. The director of Puerto Rican origin Lin-Manuel Miranda for “Tick, Tick … BOOM!” and Michael Sarnoski for “Pig” complete the list.

Voting for the Oscar nominations began Thursday, just as the union nominations were announced. This synchronicity could mean influential guild accolades could play a bigger role this awards season, which has so far been largely virtual and is also longer due to the pandemic. The Oscars are scheduled for March 27. Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8.

The Writers Guild Awards (WGA) included many of the same films in their nominations on Thursday.

“Being the Ricardos”, “Don’t Look Up”, “The French Dispatch”, “King Richard” and “Licorice Pizza” compete for the best original screenplay honor. And for the best adapted screenplay: “CODA”, “Dune”, “Nightmare Alley” (“El alley of lost souls”) by Mexican director Guillermo del Toro, “tick, tick … BOOM!” and “West Side Story.”

A handful of notable contenders were ineligible for the WGA, including “Belfast,” “The Power of the Dog” and “The Lost Daughter.”

The Directors Guild Awards will be presented on March 12, followed by the Producers Guild Awards on March 19 and the Writers Guild Awards on March 20.