Kylie Jenner no longer has a pregnant belly, photo with 5 million in the last 24 hours and sub…

Kylie Jenner has done it again! The 24-year-old businesswoman is focused on continuing to break her own records on Instagram, since in less than 24 hours she has managed to get more than 5 million “likes” with her latest publication.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan posted on her Instagram account the promotional image for her new Valentine’s Day collection, which will go on sale on February 3. However, it was not her new products that caught the attention of her 300 million followers, but rather her flat stomach, which she wore majestically in a tight pink dress.

The fans of the socialite were surprised to see Kylie without a pregnant belly in the promotional photos of her new collection, and they immediately took to the comments section to try to dispel their doubts regarding the birth of the second baby of the CEO of ‘Kylie Cosmetics’.

“Where is the baby?”, “Where is the belly?”, “Kylie’s baby was born yet?”, were some of the comments that her fans published, and that were supported with more than 5000 “likes” , since a large number of people are anxious to know if the new member of the clan has already been born. However, some sources indicate that Kylie’s baby would be yet to be born, since it is scheduled for early February, and it may be for this reason that the businesswoman has chosen February 3 as the day of the launch of her collection, inspired by the day of love.

If this theory is true, the photos in the Valentine’s collection were taken during Kylie’s first trimester of pregnancy, to avoid any kind of mishap that would prevent him from doing the photo shoot for one of the most important collections of the year.

“We are very excited to launch the first collection of the year! The Valentine Collection. Available on February 3 at KylieCosmetics.com”, can be read in the description of the publication where Kylie flaunts her beauty, wearing a tiny pink dress with a heart with red edges in the middle, which reveals part of the abdomen ( no baby) of the influencer. La celebrity chose delicate red high-heeled sandals and gloves to match her dress.

Kylie left her long hair loose and with light waves to give her hair volume, and a makeup according to the occasion in pink tones, and a red “cut crease” to give depth to the look. Her lips, one of the focal points in her makeup, were covered in pink lipstick with a touch of gloss.

In the promotional video of the collection, which already has more than 1 million “likes”, you can see in more detail the elements of the collection, which consists of: lipstick, eyeshadow palette, highlighter, lip balm, false eyelashes, cream blushes and its iconic “lip kit”, inside a heart-shaped box of chocolates.