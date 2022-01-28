Kylie Jenner may be worth less than Kim Kardashian, but she’s more successful by another measure

keeping up with the Kardashians made famous siblings Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian successful all over the world. They have held their place in the cultural lexicon for many years, along with their sisters.

While Kardashian started the whole thing off with her now infamous sex tape, Jenner is now making so many headlines for her makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, and so much more. Jenner may be worth less than Kardashian, but she’s more successful by another measure.

The net worth of Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian

Although they both got their fair share of the canceled (and rebooted) reality series, Jenner and Kardashian have a slight discrepancy in wealth. Jenner falls short of the famous billionaires’ club, while her older sister made her way.

Jenner is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics, formerly known as Kylie Lip Kits. But she started working years ago. At just 14 years old, she and her other sister, Kendall Jenner, created a clothing line called Kendall & Kylie. They also released a mobile app, which reached number one on the iTunes App Store.

While Kardashian got her start because of the leaked tape in 2002, she has long since moved on from that episode. Not only was he a part of the original reality series, but he’s also been on spin-offs, trying his hand at acting, and releasing merchandise ranging from exercise videos to his Skims clothing brand. Now, she is pursuing a career in law.

How is Jenner more successful than Kardashian?

Jenner and Kardashian frequently make headlines. Ultimately though, Jenner stands out more in one aspect, according to SlotsUp.

On the website’s list of America’s most successful reality stars, Kylie Jenner ranks first with a total score of 63.9 out of 100, while Kim Kardashian is close behind at second with 61, 8.

Not to be outdone, all of her sisters are also on the list. Even parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner ranked. These scores are calculated based on the celebrity’s net worth, plus things like Google searches, YouTube searches, IMDb credits, and followers on social media from Instagram to TikTok. So when it comes to popularity, Jenner trumps Kardashian, at least to a point.

Kardashian says Jenner is the family’s favorite

KarJenners (as some call them) support each other in everything from their various business ventures to their personal lives. But sometimes, that gives way to some friendly family disputes.

In a 2020 video shared on Jenner’s YouTube channel, the women chatted as the younger star put her older sister’s makeup on with her beauty products. According to Jenner, Kardashian is the “OG” of her mother. But that has changed, and now Jenner is the favorite because of her similarities. She is like me. And I treat her like the queen of the world,” Jenner said.

Kardashian agreed. “You treat her in the most incredible way.” However, they both agreed that Kris Jenner loves all of her children, regardless of her success.

