Kylie Jenner denies that she has already given birth and shows her belly

Kylie Jenner He welcomed 2022 with a photo on Instagram where he made a slight balance of a year that gave him one of lime and another of sand. The good thing, in 2021 she announced her second pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott; while the incident at the Astroworld festival, where several people died, overshadowed family happiness. An event that her own partner organized and that has already prevented the businesswoman from launching her already typical Christmas makeup collection, as well as greatly limiting the couple’s publications on networks. It was precisely this almost sepulchral silence that gave rise to the thought that Jenner had already given birth a few weeks ago, when the expected time of her pregnancy was fulfilled.

It was an unexpected bottle that slipped into an Instagram story uploaded by Travis Barker — Kourtney Kardashian’s partner and Jenner’s brother-in-law — the object that blew up the rumors issued by those who already took for granted that the businesswoman had given birth to her second child . Now we know that no, that at least until two days ago Kim Kardashian’s sister was still pregnant. A photo uploaded by herself, where she shows off her little belly, confirmed it.

@kyliejennerInstagram

When will he give the long-awaited news?

Those who commented that Jenner had already given birth were sticking to the fact that the businesswoman, back in 2018, did not say that she had become pregnant with her first daughter, Stormi Webster, until she gave birth and a time passed that she considered prudent. . A secrecy that could be repeated now with the second baby that will reach the nucleus of the Webster Jenner.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The new image that denies the birth shows a full Jenner who attended last Saturday the birthday celebrated together with Stormi and her niece Chicago West, Kim’s daughter, who reached the age of 4 in the middle of an event that brought salsa with her father , Kanye West. Kylie attended a Barbie-themed party dressed as such, fulfilling a fun ‘dress code’ in which opted to go pink with a tight dress and a coat of the same tone that contrasted with her flattering tanned skin tone. Will we have official news soon? As they arrive, fans believe that Jenner has already subtly revealed the gender of her future baby.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io