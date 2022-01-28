Kroos and his memories of Brazil 2014: A ritual, Guardiola’s message and failure with tequila

Tony Kroos has various anecdotes of the Brazil World Cup 2014. Besides, obviously, having won it, the Real Madrid midfielder has revealed that does not have a photo with the trophyin addition to the curious photo where everyone is with Angela Merkel, Except for him, who was untying his shoelaces.

But the madridista has more memories of that final, of the previous moments and of his “failurein the subsequent celebration, as recounted on the podcast Einfach mal Luppen that he shares with his brother Felix. “I’m trying to relive that day,” Kroos begins: “The game was at 4:00 p.m. local time in Rio, in Germany I think it was 9:00 p.m. I remember I actually slept a little restless the previous night. But it wasn’t because of the final, it was because Jessi (his wife) flew in the night before. and only came from Germany to the final. I had been there for six weeks and we had not seen each other since. So we said good, for the final. I think he landed at 6 in the morning.”

His lunch and a message from Guardiola

Of his ‘ritual’ before the game, Kroos remembers it like this: “No breakfast, only lunch. Having a drink before the game is pretty good. Then I remember that he was always talking nonsense before games in the stadium with Jose Menesesthe head of security for the team, but he told me that that day there was no nonsense”.

And on the way to the stadium, towards Maracan, received a message of encouragement. “It was still unclear which club he would play for when he came back and Pep Guardiola wrote me and wished me all the best for the end, I thought it was quite nice”. Real Madrid.

The talk with Merkel after the World Cup

Germany won, as the world knows, with a goal from Gtze in extra time against Argentina. And Kroos, contrary to what may have remained in legend, celebrated: “Then we won the match and it was nice to be able to hug my wife after six weeks, shortly after the final whistle. Also chat with Angie, Angela Merkel, in the locker room was nice. We talked a bit about Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (the region where the footballer was born)”.

But after the hugs with his wife and with the chancellor, things got a little out of control. “Before the tournament, José (Meneses, head of security) had given me, Jogi Lw, Oliver Bierhoff, Schweinsteiger, and Klose a bracelet. That was a kind of oath for the tournament and for the title. At the end of the night we thought thatSomeone had to sacrifice their bracelet at that moment. Then we stand in a circle on the beach and José threw his bracelet into the sea“.

Kroos and his experience with tequila

It is the last thing that Kroos remembers from that night, as he himself confesses: “From that moment I decided to have a tequila with everyone that nightbut you fail miserably.”

It was not Kroos’ only bad experience with tequila, as he has reported on other occasions. “Behind the Champions League final against Chelsea(2012) memory be drinking from frustration. We came close to needing an emergency doctor. There was no other way to relieve the pain, “he commented on another occasion in his podcast, where he also referred to the moment in which he left him, after a drunken spree with his brother and the soccer player. Bayer Leverkusen Stefan Reinartz: “I drank shots of tequila because it was the only thing I liked. The next day I didn’t feel well and that was the point where I said that drinking alcohol doesn’t do any good. I couldn’t look at the tequila that night and I gave it up completely. It didn’t hurt and I don’t miss it,” Kroos acknowledged.

