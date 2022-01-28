Kristen Stewart Recalls Nicole Kidman Gave Her Walkie-Talkies For Christmas When She Was 10 – Entertainment Open

Kristen Stewart and Nicole Kidman in Variety’s “Actors on Actors.” Serie. Variety

Nicole Kidman and 10-year-old Kristen Stewart briefly worked together in the 2002 thriller “Panic Room.”

Kidman was forced to drop out and was replaced by Jodie Foster, but Stewart still considered her a friend.

“You got me walkie-talkies for Christmas,” the “Twilight” actor recalled.

Kidman left the project after exacerbating an injury and was, of course, replaced by Jodie Foster, but that didn’t stop her and Stewart from hitting it off.

Speaking about their short time working together on the latest episode of “Actors on Actors,” Kidman said, “We were meant to work together how many years ago? I remember David Fincher saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’ve discovered the most incredible actress.’ .’ And then I got injured and ended up not playing your mom.”

“I was 10 years old,” Stewart replied. “We spent a couple of weeks rehearsing. I have a vivid memory of that, because the way you treat children is very revealing. I felt that he was your friend. It was two or three weeks, but I was always like, ‘She’s one of my friends.’ You got me walkie-talkies for Christmas.”

(L-R) Kristen Stewart and Jodie Foster in “Panic Room.” Sony

Kidman has no hard feelings about being replaced by Foster, saying, “Jodie came in and she was just brilliant and cleaned the floor.”

“It’s not crazy?” she asked. “Here we are decades later, holding on. And you are amazing; Fincher was right, as usual.”

In their “Actors on Actors” conversation, Stewart discussed “Spencer” while Kidman promoted her role as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos.”

Kidman recently revealed her misgivings about playing “I Love Lucy.” »Star, saying that he initially told director Aaron Sorkin that he wanted to quit. “I actually emailed Aaron saying, ‘I think I’m the wrong person now. I know I said ‘yes,’ but now I say ‘no,'” he said at a screening in December.

Sorkin refused to accept his resignation. “He said, ‘You can’t say ‘no’ now!” Kidman recalled.

