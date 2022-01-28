Kristen Bell comes to Netflix with a new series that parodies psychological thrillers

The psychological thriller They seem to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Despite being a genre overexploited by film and television, the industry continues to bet on these productions. Last year, Netflix premiered The Woman in the Window, the film starring Amy Adams that did not get the best reviews.

Now, the entertainment giant is encouraged to do a little self-criticism with its new miniseries The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Windowstarring Kristen Belland which aims to parody movies like the recently mentioned The Woman in the Window, The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, and many others.

For lovers of murder mystery, comes this new series that combines elements of the thriller and the comedy. The woman from the house in front of the girl in the window makes it clear what it is and what it seeks to lead to absurdity within a genre that is sometimes boring because it is so repetitive.

What is the new Netflix miniseries about and when does it premiere?

The story features Anna (Bell), a woman fed up with her routine life, who sits by the window every day and watches life go by from the comfort of her home, always accompanied by a glass of wine. The days go by almost in a loop for Anna, one day she discovers the arrival of a new neighbor who moves across the street from her. What looks like a new opportunity to revitalize the monotony of a quiet suburb quickly takes an unexpected turn when he witnesses a brutal murder. But was there really a crime or was it all the product of her alcohol-soaked imagination?

This is how this begins thriller that plays with the clichés of the genreused ad nauseam in film and television, accompanied by some crazy situations that will make the viewer laugh.

In addition to Bell, who returns to the small screen after shining in The Good Place and Veronica Mars, the show features performances by Tom Riley, Mary Holland, shelley hennig, Christina Anthony, samsara yett, Cameron BrittonY Benjamin Levy-Aguilar. Added to the great talent in front of the cameras is that behind the scenes, where we can mention the great Will Ferrell (Anchorman) as producer.

The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window the premiere January 28 on Netflix and has 8 episodes.

