Kristen Bell comes to Netflix with a new series that parodies psychological thrillers

The psychological thriller They seem to be an inexhaustible source of inspiration. Despite being a genre overexploited by film and television, the industry continues to bet on these productions. Last year, Netflix premiered The Woman in the Window, the film starring Amy Adams that did not get the best reviews.

Now, the entertainment giant is encouraged to do a little self-criticism with its new miniseries The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Windowstarring Kristen Belland which aims to parody movies like the recently mentioned The Woman in the Window, The Girl on the Train, starring Emily Blunt, and many others.

