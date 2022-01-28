Kourtney Kardashian knows how to combine red leather pants at 40+

Some red leather pants they are the bet he resorts to kourtney kardashian to get a styling of the most sophisticated, ideal for any Workday at the office or for a Friday night date. The celebrity shared the monochrome look on her Instagram account, inspiring our desire to include this type of textile in our next combination.

In recent months, television personality, kourtney kardashianhas made the leather one of his stylistic devices predominant. We have seen her carry black mini dresses, midi cut garments with a strapless neckline, voluminous coats, pants cut out and corsets, usually in two specific colors: black or Red. However, his most recent outfits stands out among the others for its airs of eleganceso we take note.

How to wear leather pants according to Kourtney Kardashian?

Three photographs was what it took kourtney kardashian to exemplify the most sophisticated way of porting leather pants when we are in our forties or older. The garment is more tailored in the part of the thighs, and then falls freely from the knees, in a subtle effect. flared. He combined it with a matching blouse in red high neck, sleeveless and asymmetrical cut at the bottom.

Both pieces are designs from one of his favorite brands, the English firm Tara Hakin. She confirmed on her social networks that the blouse is available on her site. Webwhile the pants they will be too soon.