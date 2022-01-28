Kim Kardashian’s beach days in the Caribbean, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s romantic walk in Los Angeles: celebrities in one click

Kim Kardashian chose the Caribbean beaches as a destination to enjoy a few days of vacation. There, in addition, she took advantage of the occasion to make a photographic production and promote the designs that she launched in her underwear and swimwear brand (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Ana De Armas sought to go unnoticed while doing paperwork in Santa Monica after a workday. She wore black leggings, a white patterned jumper and a black cap with which she tried to cover her face.

Family day. Hilary Duff took advantage of the free time she had at work to enjoy an afternoon outdoors in the Los Angeles park with her daughters

J. Balvin and Valentina Ferrer attended the exclusive event of a renowned perfume at the Men’s Fashion Show that took place in Paris, France

Pamela Anderson was photographed when she was leaving a place where she had bought a coffee to go. The popular artist wore a white linen dress and a brown bag

Reluctant to appear in public or talk about their private lives, Kanye West and Julia Fox were photographed at the Miami airport, a city in which they had already been seen walking and enjoying the good weather. The actress and the rapper live their love with intensity and although they do not like to show themselves, they also had no qualms when the local press discovered them

Emily Ratajkowski was photographed during a walk through the streets of New York with her baby, who was in the stroller. She wore jeans, a short white wool shirt and a brown faux fur coat.

Romantic date. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend went to lunch at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles and were photographed as they arrived holding hands. The model wore a white shirt, light-colored jeans and a black jacket that she combined with her bag, belt and sandals. While the singer opted for a shirt printed with white hearts and black pants

Hailey Bieber went to buy a drink to go in a well-known health store in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber’s wife wore a casual look: a basic white shirt, jeans, and a black leather jacket. In addition, she wore a green mask and sunglasses on her head.

Kristen Stewart was photographed while taking a walk through the streets of New York and stopped to buy juice to go and continue on her way. The actress wore a jean, a red and black jacket with rhombuses and a mask. In addition, she wrapped herself in woolen gloves (Photos: The Grosby Group)

